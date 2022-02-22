NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Nashville Soccer Club has added C Spire as the club’s official technology partner. As part of the partnership, the Captain’s Club, a premium seating area in Nashville SC’s new stadium that highlights the most historic team captains from around the globe, will now be named the C Spire Captain’s Club.
The C Spire Captain’s Club will consist of approximately 200 outdoor seats with excellent views of the pitch and a private lounge featuring all-inclusive food and beverage offerings. Only a few season tickets in the C Spire Captain’s Club remain available.
“As with any other business, having the right technology partner is critical to our club’s success,” said Dan Farrell, vice president of corporate partnerships with Nashville SC. “We’re very proud that C Spire is now part of the Nashville SC family, and we look forward to working together to do great things here in Nashville during the coming years.”
“Nashville is a very important market for C Spire, and we have a strong commitment to the city.
C Spire has a long history of investing dollars in sponsorships where there is a lot of passion. There is no doubt that passion for the Nashville SC is strong,” said Allen McIntosh, C Spire’s managing director for Tennessee. “We look forward to leveraging this relationship to grow our brand in this market.”
With both organizations sharing a culture of winning and placing an importance on building a stronger community, C Spire, a Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company, is committed to helping Nashville SC and other local businesses thrive by providing solutions to the toughest IT challenges.
Come on “N” and experience Nashville SC and C Spire when the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada opens on May 1 by visiting NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or calling 615-750-8800 to secure your seats.