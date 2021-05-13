Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced the opening of a new office in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. Located at 9420 Ooltewah Industrial Drive, Ooltewah, TN, 37263, this is the 36th office for the Jackson, Mississippi-based engineering firm that currently operates offices in nine states across the Southeast.
“We have served the Chattanooga area out of our Nashville and Murfreesboro offices for the last 10 years,” said Richard Sullivan, PE, Assoc. DBIA, a Neel-Schaffer Vice President who serves as the firm’s Tennessee Operations Manager. “Establishing a permanent office in the area will allow us to better serve our local City and County clients, as well as TDOT’s Region 2. We are fortunate to have been recently awarded some large, long-term projects in the area that made this an easy decision.”
Neel-Schaffer is a full-service civil engineering firm that specializes in transportation, water resources, structural, and civil site design. The company is currently providing construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services for the State Route 317/Apison Pike widening project in Collegedale, Tennessee, a $93 million, 5 ½-year construction project administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.