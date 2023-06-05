With inflation and rising interest rates, real estate is feeling the pinch. However, realtors and mortgage lenders see glimmers of hope across the state.
Jon Ritten, president of the Mississippi Association of Realtors, says the lack of inventory is a problem.
“A year ago, just about anything was selling. Interest rates have definitely affected us. Now sellers with a good rate don't want to give that up and move. Anything under $300,000 goes quickly in the Memphis metro area, the Coast and metro Jackson,” he said. “But even with higher interest rates, anything under that price is still moving, although it's slower in small towns.”
Rotten said the median price for home sales is $260,000, up 1% from a year ago.
“As I talk with friends across the state, it's the same,” said Ritten, a realtor with ReMax Coast Delta Realty. “It's difficult for first time buyers. Another factor is that people from other areas find it less expensive here, and they come in and pay cash for homes. We have some great programs available for down payments to help first time buyers, but sellers opt for cash buyers.”
DeShawn Davis, Broker/Owner, Davis Premier Group in Hattiesburg, points out that with Mississippi's median household income of approximately $49,000, inflation hurts more.
“Higher expenses erode home affordability,” he said. “When necessities consume a significant part of your overall budget, you must factor that into your housing decisions. Buyers must drastically trim their expenses or lower their housing expectations to cope with higher rates, especially when considering higher median home values.”
Davis, who serves as treasurer of MAR, says residential inventory is still 50% below pre-pandemic levels in the Hattiesburg area.
“As a homeowner with a nice property in a decent area, you can list and cash in on the very high equity you've accumulated. But where do you go? If I could build affordable homes, they would sell quickly. But will there be a profit with high material costs, high labor costs and a lack of suitable labor? That is the catch-22 we're in right now.”
Not wanting to sound all doom and gloom, Davis says there are opportunities if buyers plan correctly.
“Look for that lower-priced fixer-upper and put in some sweat equity. Trim down your budget and stick to it, which can make a big difference in what you can comfortably afford,” he said.
Kenneth McNeal, managing member of Gum Tree Mortgage in Tupelo, says today's situation is unlike other challenges faced in the past related to residential mortgage lending.
“During the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, there was cheap credit and loose underwriting standards. There were a lot of adjustable-rate mortgages made during that time, and the housing bubble finally burst as those ARM loans reset and homeowners could no longer afford the payment. This led to mass foreclosures, which destroyed property values across the country,” he said.
Hancock Whitney vice president and Mississippi Mortgage Production manager Owen Munton, a certified mortgage banker, said "mortgage applications for home purchases slowed dramatically when interest rates first increased. Many potential homebuyers had to re-assess their monthly budgets to account for the increase in payment.”
The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that the national median mortgage payment has increased by $223 over the past year. For instance, the same payment has increased 0.9% from March to April, from $2,093 to $2,112.
“While some buyers took the approach of simply moving forward, many had to either decrease the price range in which they were shopping or increase the down payment,” Munton said. “Other potential homebuyers took a step to the sidelines and decided to wait for interest rates to settle. The shock of the rate increases seems to have been absorbed, and more homebuyers are now willing to move forward with today’s interest rates.”
He adds that the dramatic increase in interest rates has stopped most mortgage refinancing inquiries to a small fraction of what it was in 2020 through mid 2022.
“The good news is that rates are forecasted to decrease as we get closer to year-end and move into 2024.”
McNeal of Gum Tree Mortgage says an uptick in residential mortgage interest rates can make borrowing more expensive for prospective homebuyers and potentially reduces their purchasing power discouraging some buyers from entering the market altogether.
“Interest rates and inflation can also impact the affordability of housing. Higher borrowing costs make it more difficult for individuals to qualify for mortgages or may reduce the homes they can afford,” he said. “Generally speaking, this could potentially slow down the demand for residential properties.”
He agrees with the realtors that low inventory of residential properties across the state currently listed for sale – coupled with pent up demand – has kept the housing market steady in spite of everything.
“Especially as we move into the traditional purchase season of April through September,” he said.
Munton of Hancock/Whitney Bank said, “While the rapid increase in interest rates in late 2022 was unprecedented, there have been other times where mortgage demand has slowed due to economic circumstances. The fallout from the recent rate increases is significantly different than what happened in 2008.
“Mortgages have been underwritten to much higher standards, homeowners have record amounts of equity, and the low levels of inventory have insulated homeowners from defaulting on their mortgages. In fact, mortgage delinquencies are at the second lowest level in the Mortgage Banker’s Association survey history. We believe this will insulate the market from a repeat of 2008.”
McNeal is seeing a significant increase in older homes being remodeled with new modern conveniences that the home buyer of today is looking for.
“This too is helping bridge the gap of available inventory,” he said. “We have a saying that helps put our current struggles into perspective, 'You date the rate, but you marry the house.' Meaning, today is still a great time to buy.”
