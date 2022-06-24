Strokes, one of the leading causes of death and the number one cause of long-term physical disability, affect 795,000 people each year in the United States, including thousands in Mississippi, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Disabilities such as paralysis, speech difficulties and emotional changes are common in people who suffer a stroke, which is caused when a clot blocks the blood supply to the brain or when a blood vessel bursts in the brain. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies of a stroke every four minutes. About 5,000 Mississippians experience their first stroke each year and more than 1,500 die, according to the Mississippi Department of Health.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center has been a leader in specialized stroke care for decades. In the late 1960s, UMMC recognized the need for such specialized care and opened one of the first stroke-focused units in the nation. In 2008, UMMC opened its acute care stroke unit offering patients the combined advantages of leading-edge technology, medical expertise and specialty care.
UMMC's Stroke Center provides rapid diagnosis and treatment to patients with brain imaging scans, neurological evaluations, clot-busting medications and surgery when needed. Patient care continues with what the Center calls “aggressive medical care and rehabilitation followed by education and prevention measures to help patients reduce the risk of a second stroke.”
Dr. Chad Washington, professor and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, said the Stroke Center is unique because of the highly specialized care the staff provides patients.
“The doctors caring for our patients are board certified in neurology, and our neurosurgeons are all specially trained. We have a dedicated neuroscience ICU with specialty trained doctors to treat patients,” he said.
Washington said a vital part of UMMC’s rapid response protocol is AirCare, the center’s medical helicopter transport. AirCare is available to transport patients as quickly as possible to receive care in Jackson and other hospitals in the state. The helicopter flight program began in 1996, and its medical flight crews include highly trained critical care nurses and critical care paramedics.
“All of these aspects are unique and give us a multidisciplinary team caring for patients to try to improve the outcome,” he said.
Over the years, the Stroke Center has been recognized for its service to patients. Most recently it earned the prestigious American Heart Association and American Stroke Association's Get With the Guidelines-Gold Plus Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll and Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to providing stroke patients with rapid diagnosis and treatment according to the latest evidence-based standards and guidelines.
“What that top award level demonstrates is that for patients who come in and are cared for within our system, we are doing the things that are best for them to treat their current stroke,” said Washington. “And since the Stroke Center opened, we have progressively gotten better and improved in those award metrics.”
Risk factors for strokes include diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, all very prominent in Mississippi’s population, according to Washington.
“Over the past eight years, Mississippi has been number one and two for rates of stroke and in death rate from stroke. Around 2,000 patients per year succumb to stroke."
From the state population standpoint, he said, “Our overarching goal is to reduce the rate of stroke in the state.”
“For individuals, it is of the utmost importance to manage their health and be engaged with their health care providers to make sure their blood pressure is under control, diabetes is controlled, and being an advocate for their own health care to make sure they reduce their risks as much as possible,” Washington said.
UMMC’s medical specialists are also available as a resource to provide information to and answer questions from other health care providers in the state.
“The best treatment for a stroke is to prevent the stroke, and educating patients plays a big role in that,” Washington said. “The Stroke Center partners with different community groups to try to educate people on the risk factors for stroke, how a layman can recognize when to call 911 and to work with health care providers making sure patients who had a stroke are treated appropriately to prevent a second stroke."