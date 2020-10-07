For the second time, Think Anew, a thriving, nationally-awarded tech company serving long-term care, was recently named to the prestigious Inc. list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America. According to Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief at Inc. Media, "This achievement puts Think Anew in rarefied company. The elite group they have joined, over the years, has included organizations such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years."
"I'm grateful that we are a recipient of this award again," Don Glidewell, Founder, and CEO said. "Our team consists of some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in our field, and I'm very proud of the success we've achieved during the past 14 years. Our company's continued recognition is the result of their efforts and commitment to be at our best for our customers, which is exactly what they deserve. Our relationships built on trust and accountability allow our customers, and us, to focus on what matters most: responsiveness, compliance, and keeping them safe from hackers," he said. "We're committed to being innovative and going the extra mile for our caregivers. I think our growth is due in part to our strong, long-lasting client partnerships. It shows that our clients believe in us, too. We sure do love them."
Think Anew has developed a range of new, revolutionary long-term care focused products and services. Most importantly to Don, they empower caregivers with tools to improve care and keep residents safe. Headquartered in Madison, Mississippi, Think Anew expanded its operations and support to downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2019), and Tampa, Florida (2017), doubling its workforce in just three years. Don received the prestigious Florida Business Ambassador Award (2017) from former Governor Rick Scott, and has served on the Board for the Better Business Bureau, The Mississippi Council for Economic Education and honored as one of Mississippi's Top CEO's (2016) and Top Entrepreneurs (2018). He was recently honored as A Mississippi Healthcare Hero (2019) for his teams' work surrounding disaster communications after Hurricane Michael in the Florida panhandle. Think Anew is a multiple recipient of Mississippi's Best Places to Work Award, has been selected to be in Microsoft's Top 5% Global Partner Network, and recently nominated for the 2019 Microsoft Healthcare Innovation Award.