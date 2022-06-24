Are you a Sunday driver? Or do you often treat the road you use to commute to work like a racetrack? How often you drive and driving habits like sudden braking, speeding and fast acceleration all can impact the likelihood of you being in an accident.
People who work from a home office and have safe driving habits might save 10% to 15% on their insurance rates if they use a telematic device on their vehicle that feeds information back to their insurance company about the policy holder’s driving habits. The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) lists “check to see if your insurer offers reduced rates for agreeing to use a telematic device,” on a list of 10 Insurance-Smart Things to do When Buying a New Car.
Telematic devices can also be used on older vehicles and they can come in many forms, said MID Director of Consumer Services Andy Case.
“With the older cars, a lot have the ability to plug in the device under the dash,” Case said. “Telematics can even be tied to your cell phone as an app to track your movements and driving. Some use Bluetooth devices through your phone. For some newer vehicles, you can make it part of the technology package. Each company has a way you can use telematics if you would like to consider it.”
Case said in addition to tracking how fast you accelerate, how many times you break hard and the miles driven, the insurance company can look at whether you are driving in peak traffic hours, whether you are driving at night or during the day, and where the vehicle is being driven, urban versus rural, for example. All those can go into risk factors for driving.
“If you are parked in a garage most of the time, your exposure to accidents is reduced,” Case said. “Therefore, you get a bigger discount than someone on the road for more than four hours a day. Companies use the information differently. Everyone does what they think will make them more competitive.
"Some say if you allow them to use telematics devices, it won’t be used against you. But if they see you are driving safely, they will apply that to your rate. My agent has reached out to me twice telling me I can get a better rate if I use telematics. Insurance companies are trying to get their customers to use it.”
Rural areas are generally safer than urban areas with heavy traffic. Since Mississippi is largely a rural state, using telematics could be an advantage to many policyholders.
Having to drive frequently in areas with road construction can increase risks. Case said that frequently correlates to the time spent on the road, as well. Interstate 55 from Byrum to Jackson has been under construction for a long time, and the drive time that used to be 20 minutes can now be more like 40 minutes. Interstate 10 between Biloxi and Gulfport has a lot of traffic, but no construction, so there is less risk.
“Anything that keeps you on the road longer increases your risk of an accident,” Case said. “That is just statistics. If your vehicle is parked a lot, telematics can really benefit you.”
One of the things insurers hope to accomplish with telematics is giving drivers feedback on driving habits that can enlighten them on where they can improve safety. Case said if you can make drivers more aware and reduce insurance costs, everyone wins.
Telematics can also be used to keep an eye on student drivers.
“If I had young drivers on my policy, I would absolutely have it,” Case said.
Sometimes people might not associate the word “telematics” with the program they use from their insurance company. For example, Allstate’s program is called Drive Wise.
Some people don’t want “Big Brother” watching their lives that invasively. But most companies have strict privacy rules, and information from their customers is not shared.
Being accident free is still one of the most significant factors when setting rates. Case said the higher the number of claims you have, the more likely it is that the insurance company will re-evaluate what kind of risk you are.
“Any time a company writes insurance on you, they are trying to make educated guesses about what kind of risk you are,” Case said.
Case said telematics, including dash cameras, have been in use in commercial trucking for a long time. In addition to making sure drivers are being safe, it can help defend the company in a liability situation. Telematics is newer to the private market.
Other devices like back-up cameras can be beneficial, but Case said people tend to rely on them too much. Features like lane change departure warnings can help with safety.
Industry studies support that consumer interest and awareness in telematics and/or usage-based insurance offerings continues to grow, a spokesperson for State Farm Insurance said in an email to the Mississippi Business Journal.”
“Drive Safe & Save offers customers the ability to save 10 percent for enrolling and then personalizes the discount based on the telematics data captured,” the spokesperson said. “Individual discounts vary by state. Customers save on average between 10 to 15 percent.”
The Drive Safe & Save mobile app provides feedback on braking, acceleration, cornering, speed and phone usage to promote safer driving.
“We continue to see additional uses of telematics data within the industry including commercial auto offerings,” State Farm said.