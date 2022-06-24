It is well established that the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an increase in people who have anxiety, depression or other forms of mental illness. The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has done research indicating that pandemic and the resulting economic recession negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders.
KFF said that during the pandemic, about four in 10 adults in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. Those conditions can certainly affect absenteeism, productivity and morale in the workplace.
The need for mental health services has definitely increased during the pandemic, said Angela Ladner, executive director of the Mississippi Psychiatric Association, the state branch of the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
“I think the national data tends to indicate the isolation and disruption in a normal routine for so long created a lot of different problems,” Ladner said. “Most people would say the lock downs, isolation, and the separation from friends and relatives were very difficult. A lot of people lost loved ones to COVID-19 in that time frame, and they couldn’t even be in the hospital with them.”
APA is advocating for statutory changes within hospital associations to make sure that at least one person is allowed to be with a patient even in the direst situations. A patient should always have at least one advocate, a friend or family member, who is allowed to be with patients to make sure they are getting what is needed and that they are not alone. Ladner said outcomes are much better when patients have this kind of support.
There is a lot employers can do to help have a mentally healthy workplace. Ladner recommends the resources at the APA website. It includes tabs for returning to workplace guides, employee mental health now and beyond COVID-19, and how to address burnout in the workforce.
“That resource guide continues to be updated consistently,” Ladner said. “It is a great place for best practices and resources. A lot of people have burnout. Many of our physicians, nurses and other healthcare providers have had a huge battle with burnout because of the different stresses that have come about in the past several years.”
While psychiatrists are essential to providing care for those with the most chronic and serious mental illnesses, Ladner said it is actually primary care physicians who are on the front lines many times with mental health concerns.
“About 80% of most mental health issues are dealt with at the primary care level,” Ladner said.
Federal regulations require employers with more than 50 employees to provide coverage for mental health just as for any other type of disease. Ladner said they would like to see small businesses do all that is possible to address mental health, as well.
“In our state, small businesses are what keeps the economy moving,” she said. “We must have employees who are able to come to work and function in a healthy manner. And mental health is usually a huge piece of other underlying illnesses. For example, sometimes addictions can create mental health concerns. There is a lot that needs to be addressed in order to be able to go to work and function and be the best possible employee.”
The pandemic has led to some positive changes in how healthcare is delivered. The Mississippi Legislature recently passed SB 2738 that includes provisions for telehealth and telemedicine regulations.
“This is a very positive step that the legislature took,” Ladner said. “Our association, the Mississippi State Medical Association, and the Mississippi Insurance Department all worked to make sure emergency orders issued during COVID were codified into statute. We saw so many mental health patients who needed to have access and continued treatment during the lockdown. Telehealth and telemedicine bridged a huge gap. Prior to pandemic, only provider to provider could participate in telehealth. Now it can be from provider to patient. That has been a huge and transformative change for healthcare in our state.”
Telehealth can be particularly helpful for people who live in rural areas without a nearby specialist, or those without transportation. Ladner said telehealth allows health care providers to see, speak and discuss issues with patients, and then discern if there is a need for emergency care or other steps such as visiting a provider.
“It has broadened our ability to provide access by a medical specialist to care and treatment for both emergency and non-emergency conditions,” Ladner said. “I definitely think telemedicine was transformative in the pandemic and is going to remain in the toolbox for patients and physicians. It is not a replacement for in-person visits, but meant to be an aid for people who are already stabilized and don’t need any changes in their medical treatment plan.”
Some providers found that by being able to go into a patient’s environment, they could see more. For example, an alcoholic patient might deny drinking while bottles of alcohol can be seen nearby.
“It was a very eye-opening change and approach that allowed the physician to better understand the environment in which the patient resides,” Ladner said.
Ladner said COVID-19 caused the most problems in the adolescent and geriatric populations. Children had difficulty with remote learning and isolation, and elders were dealing with isolation and fear from a virus that was particularly deadly to people their age.
Ladner said most adolescents in the state don’t have access to mental health specialists. Parents, for example, might have to take a child from the Coast to Jackson once a month.
“The anxiety that causes with relocation from their environment is huge,” she said. “Then the parent has to lose a whole day of work. With telemedicine and telehealth, that is not always the case anymore.”