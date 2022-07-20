RIDGELAND – Topgolf is opening its first facility in Mississippi, off Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park.
Topgolf is a golf driving range game with electronically tracked golfballs and automatically scored drives.
"We are thrilled to be joining the Greater Jackson community and look forward to welcoming those in and around the capital city," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway in a statement. "As a company focused on enabling more people to play the game of golf, we feel the Jackson area is a perfect place to kick off our growth within the region."
The two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. It will employ approximately 200 people.
Topgolf is the second golf entertainment venue headed to the area. Previously, GolfSuites said it will build off Galleria Parkway in Madison, with construction to be complete by spring 2023.
Topgolf is headquartered in Dallas and has some 80 locations worldwide. Callaway Golf completed its acquisition of Topgolf in March 2021 for $2 billion. Callaway, which had invested in the company since 2006, had a 14% share of Topgolf before the merger.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.