For generations families have come from near and far to swim, camp, cook out, fish and boat on the Okatoma Creek, considered the best canoeing and kayaking experience in the state because of its rapids and waterfalls.
The website kayakguru.com lists it as the top kayaking place in Mississippi.
And seakayakexplorer says, “One of the only places to find whitewater kayaking in Mississippi, Okatoma Creek has spots that reach a Class II so are ideal for whitewater kayaking beginners. The creek is more of a river, with multiple sections of mild rapids alternating with calmer currents.”
None of that comes as a surprise to Betty Revette, 77, and her husband, Larry, 80, who are the parents of the founder of Seminary Canoe Rental, their late son Stacy, in 1996. They have been involved in helping out with the business the entire time.
“The business has been real good,” Betty said. “It has blessed our family and a lot of people. I’m one of those old Pentecostals. I try to speak a kind word to everyone who comes. Churches groups, families and Boy and Girl Scouts come to have a fun time outdoors. We have a pavilion people can sit under and grill. We have four cabins and sometimes families from all over the state will rent all four cabins to have a family reunion. We have a rope swing for young’uns. Tell them Mamaw Betty will be here to herd their kids and play with them just like I do with my 18 great grandkids.”
Seminary Canoe Rental also offers RV hookups, along with restrooms and showers. Canoers and kayakers don’t have to wait to be picked up at the end of a float and, instead, are transported upstream from the Seminary Bridge where they float back down eight miles to the rental headquarters where their cars are parked. There are plenty of swim holes and sandbars to enjoy, and people can even choose to camp overnight on a sandbar. There are options for a 16-mile float more appropriate for overnighters.
Seminary Canoe Rental has been laid out and constructed with a view to preserve the natural beauty. They do not have a large cleared area with a manicured lawn. Rather, they opted to leave as many of the native trees standing as possible. Cabins were built with a rustic look and much of the lumber used to construct the cabins came from timber select cut from the property. There are several nature trails and primitive camping sites including one on one of the largest sandbars on the entire Okatoma.
The creek is floatable most of the year except during periods of flooding when it is not safe. Seminary Canoe Rental puts about 300 to 400 people on the Okatoma on a busy summer day.
The Okatoma Outdoor Post located in Sanford is the other outfitter on the creek. Owned by Ronnie and Lisa Robinson, there can be 1,000 people put on the creek during a busy summer weekend. Their season runs from March until October, and they attract visitors from all over the state and from Louisiana.
“People drive three and four hours to come kayaking here,” said Madeline Glosson, assistant manager. “We’ve seen people from Louisiana, Jackson, all over. We have three sets of waterfalls with lots of little streams and creeks off the Okatoma to explore. People like to see the wildlife — fish, turtles, deer, raccoons and others — and take pictures. It is a true walk-with-nature deal.”
Primitive tent camping is provided down by the creek at sites with picnic tables, grills, firewood and room to roam. The Okatoma Outdoor Post also has a bunkhouse with 50 beds for big church or Scout groups.
Glosson said kayaks are favored by visitors because they don’t flip over as easily as canoes and are easy to paddle. The Okatoma Outdoor Post has 400 kayaks and 150 canoes.
“The Okatoma Creek provides families and big groups something fun to do outside,” Glosson said. “It gives people a step away from social media. There are tons of sandbars. You can even camp on the river. We have a lot of groups that do that. It is all privately owned so you don’t have to worry about other people. We own the takeout and put in. We offer a seven-mile trip that takes 3-4 hours. You come out at Fairchild landing, and a bus brings you back to your vehicle. Our 13 miles trip takes 6-7 hours. We take people upriver to the Seminary Bridge and you float down. Some people camp overnight and float that in two days.”
Glosson said it is best to call and make reservations because they tend to book up.
“We have a certain number of boats we rent out,” she said. “Until they come back, we can’t put any more in. That is why we like reservations. Call at least by Thursday. That way we know we have your boat. There is a $20 shuttle fee if you bring your own boat.”
They offer dry boxes for a telephone or other valuables, but most people leave phones back at the car.
Life jackets are provided. A small cooler will fit on the back of a kayak for drinks and snacks. Larger coolers can go in the bottom of canoes. The stream is entirely in Covington County, which is dry meaning alcohol use in not legal.
Trash bags are provided to prevent littering. “We try to keep the river as clean as possible,” Glosson said.
There are kittens, a dog and a pet cow at the Okatoma Outdoor Post to keep people entertained while they are waiting for their trip down the creek.
