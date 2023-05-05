Tourism is alive and well in Mississippi, and the summer season looks good. Traditional favorites, such as the Coast, are welcoming scores of visitors along with emerging destinations, such as Cleveland where additional growth is anticipatied.
Craig Ray, director of MDA's Tourism Division, points out that Mississippi ranked number one nationwide in recovery after the COVID pandemic and continues to rank second and third.
“Also, with inflation our numbers are strong,” he said. “In 2019 we had 24.7 million visitors and $6.8 billion spent. In the past it was 23.9 million visitors and $7.07 billion spent, so we're getting back to where we were. Everything is trending in the right direction.”
Ray says all trends are showing that people feel safe and comfortable with regional flight-and-drive vacations but Mississippi tourism is 95% drive-in.
“Even with inflation people are taking vacations although it might be adjusted a bit,” he said.
In Cleveland and the Delta, summer tourism is looking good.
“So far this year visitation to Cleveland has been very strong and we anticipate that this will continue throughout the summer months as more and more people discover Cleveland and spread the word about its cute, walkable downtown, attractions, boutique hotels and other amenities,” said Sean Johnson with the Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.
And speaking of the surrounding Delta area, he says with enthusiasm, “Everywhere is nearby Cleveland! Cleveland is the centermost town in the Mississippi Delta and makes a great basecamp for exploring the region. The Kermit the Frog Museum in Leland, BB King Museum in Indianola and the Blues Museum in Clarksdale are all within about 30 minutes of Cleveland. In fact, there are over 50 blues trails markers within 45 minutes of Cleveland.”
There are several places visitors should not miss when they’re in Cleveland.
“The GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is extremely impressive with modern, interactive exhibits and plenty of information about how America’s pop-music history really began in Mississippi,” Johnson said. “Dockery Farms just outside of town is regarded as the true birthplace of blues music and attracts visitors from all over the world.
“Picking up some delta hot tamales at Airport Grocery, or trying out some unique takes on southern cuisine at Delta Meat Market is always a good thing. Pottery lovers should definitely visit McCarty Pottery in nearby Merigold and Peter’s Pottery in Mound Bayou.”
Judy Young, executive director of Visit Coastal Mississippi, says the summer outlook is very promising.
“Visitors are planning ahead and are finally comfortable locking in trips in advance. Stability has returned to the tourism industry on standard requirements and cancellation policies,” she said. “The rise of the 'bleisure' traveler who is able to travel and work remotely and return to person-to-person conventions provides Coastal Mississippi with a strong mid-week opportunity.”
Young reports that the most recent studies by Longwoods, US Travel, and State of Mississippi shine a light on the 14 million visitors to the coastal region.
“These guests spent over $2 billion dollars throughout Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties.
“Coastal Mississippi, as part of the state of Mississippi’s tourism industry, is proud to support more than 25,000 employees. The successes of the Coastal Mississippi Tourism industry generates 31.2 percent of the states visitor spend, and 36 percent of visitor taxes generated in Mississippi.”
Young says there are new attractions coming that visitors should note. “Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi is a highly anticipated addition to this already popular Gulf Coast destination. These additions include a Ferris wheel and aero bar with views of the coastline.”
Finish Line Performance Karting in Biloxi added the city's only zip line experience. Big Play Entertainment Center has added a go-kart race track. The former Wells Fargo Bank, located on historic Howard Avenue in Biloxi, has been reimagined as The Bella, a 14-room luxury boutique hotel that's walkable to restaurants, casinos, shopping and the beach. The historic Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort in Ocean Spring, holds a unique place in Coastal Mississippi history. Now under the direction of Rain Travel Collection, Gulf Hills has upgrades and restorations that pay homage to the history of the property and notable guests such as Elvis Presley. The Pink Pony Lounge was a favorite spot where he played piano.
Improvements in walkability have been funded and are getting improvements throughout the Coast. Amtrak daily service between New Orleans and Mobile with stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi and Pascagoula is expected to begin this year, according to Kay Kell with the Southern Rail Commission.
Craig Ray says sports tourism is doing well in Mississippi along with new things happening around the state.
“Museums are popular attractions for visitors to Jackson and gaming continues to draw visitors to Tunica. In Philadelphia, Marty Stuart's museum is up and coming, Meridian is doing well with their re-design of downtown and museums, and what Robert St. John is doing in Hattiesburg is promising,” he said.
