The Innovate MS success story has continued since its beginning in 1999. The mission has not changed. Innovate MS accelerates growth of innovation and technology startups and helps grow the innovation ecosystem in Mississippi.
“We've been really working hard to build regional partnerships all over the state in order to serve high-growth startups no matter where they are,” says CEO and President Tony Jeff. “The pandemic got everyone used to Zoom and Teams meetings, so that has made it so much easier to keep connected despite the geographic distances across our state.
“While we can connect everywhere now, we strongly believe the best model is local capacity to help startups but with a backbone of connected mentors, investors, and service providers to pull from anywhere in the state.”
There are new programs such as the key CoBuilders Accelerator, which began in 2022 and is being fully implemented.
“CoBuilders will allow us to fund 10 companies and pull them through the development process at the same time so that they have peers and can share their experiences — plus pitch to investors at the end of the process,” Jeff said.
CoBuilders will culminate with Pitch Day to investors at Innovate MS' November 8 Accelerate Conference in Jackson.
“Microsoft, the Mississippi Development Authority and others have stepped in as sponsors for this program, but we’re still actively working to build the program through more sponsorships for companies looking to be affiliated with the next big startups in Mississippi,” he added.
Regional Partners and Co Builders are other significant programs. Regional partners include the four research universities and some private partners around the state.
“Starting at the northern end of the state, our partners include Higher Purpose Co, The Oxford Lafayette Economic Development Foundation (with assistance from Ole Miss), the Mississippi State Entrepreneurship Center in Starkville and Vicksburg, The Bean Path (with JSU assistance) in Jackson, the USM Mississippi Polymer Institute in Hattiesburg and The Meeting Place (with assistance from the Mississippi Enterprise for Technology) on the Coast,” Jeff said. “They all signed up to help without any compensation for the first year and without any guarantee they would ever get compensated.
“Through the U.S. Economic Development Administration and some state funding, they are all contractual partners now, but their willingness to join the effort without compensation is still a great testament to their dedication to grow the statewide startup ecosystem.”
Numbers don't lie. Innovate MS's economic impact to the state is impressive. There have been 2,792 jobs created by client companies. $58.9 million invested in 84 startups directly through its assistance. Those companies went on to raise $218 million.
In the past 48 months there have been 320 new startups and $12 million in private investment raised through its direct assistance.
“We’ve been fortunate to have been around long enough to have seen many of our startups go from the idea stage to getting funding and growing, and some have even given investors big cash-outs,” Jeff said. “Mississippi’s most prominent 'exits' include FNC and NextGear Solutions in Oxford and Bomgar and Smartsynch in Jackson, but there have been several other smaller exits. We measure our impact in terms of jobs created and taxes paid by companies and employees.”
Innovate MS is a 501c3 non profit, but generally serves as a state economic development agency, according to Jeff.
“We’re generally funded with 1/3 state funds, 1/3 federal funds and 1/3 private funding. Because of this funding, we provide assistance for Mississippi companies free of charge,” he said. “We generally don’t put public funds into companies directly, but we do manage some investment funds and most of our investment connections are investing purely private funding. It’s worth noting that grants for startups are few and far between; since we are often asked about grants.”
There are angel investors who are generally individuals who want to invest and typically want to be somewhat involved with the companies they invest in as strategic investors and advisors.
“Angel investor funding is typically the first outside capital put into a startup and this is our main focus at Innovate MS,” Jeff explained. “Angel investors may participate in follow-on funding rounds with startups also, but they are usually early investors well before venture capital or other institutional investors. That positions them to do really well if a company explodes with growth, but they are also having to kiss a lot of frogs before finding the prince.”
Another important sector of Innovate MS is the Mentor Network.
“We have a great group of experienced folks who are willing to help startup founders get through the minefields they face. We’re particularly glad to have so many great mentors,” Jeff said.
But they're always looking for more mentors, since they typically see 90-100 companies a year and all need mentors.
“I think anyone who has business experience and the patience to work with a technology founder can be a mentor, so we’re always trying to recruit more. Once we have a mentor in our network, we try to work hard on the mentor/company fit to make sure they both get something out of their interactions,” he stated.
