Bean Path Nashlie Sephus

Founded by Nashlie Sephus, Ph.D., Bean Path provides technical advice and guidance to individuals and small businesses in the community. It partners with both Innovate MS and Jackson State University.

 Courtesy: Bean Path

The Innovate MS success story has continued since its beginning in 1999. The mission has not changed. Innovate MS accelerates growth of innovation and technology startups and helps grow the innovation ecosystem in Mississippi.

