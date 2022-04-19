ATHENS, Ga. — April 19, 2022 — Zaxby’s, a premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken FingerzTM, wings and signature sauces will open its first restaurant in Richland, Mississippi located at 102 Marketplace Dr. The new Zaxby’s is owned and operated by Roger Wilson and Thomas Pugh, owners and operators of WP Foods Richland, LLC and is scheduled to open on Monday, April 25, 2022. The restaurant will open to drive-thru guests first with plans to open the dining room at a later date.
“Our team is beyond excited to open our first Zaxby’s in Richland, Mississippi. We recognized that Jackson, MS and its surrounding communities, such as Richland were severely underserved when it came to the Zaxby’s brand and saw the great potential here,” said Pugh, one of the owners and operators of the Richland Zaxby’s. “We are excited to have a home in Richland and we look forward to not only serve our many valued guests in Richland, but also make Zaxby’s an integral part of the surrounding community.”
The new 3,000 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will feature a new white exterior and will have indoor seating available for 70 guests. Guests can look forward to seeing expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup. An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken FingerzTM and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the newly introduced Signature Club Sandwich, along with the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce complementing the Boneless Wings Meal and fresh Zalads.
Recently, Zaxby’s Zax Fanz Club was recognized as America’s Best Loyalty Program 2022 in the Fast-Food Restaurant Category by Newsweek and Statista. Guests looking to order ahead, sign up and experience Zaxby’s award-winning loyalty program can find it available online on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store. New ‘Fanz’ can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the Zaxby’s app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. Third-party delivery will also be available through Doordash, GrubHub, UberEats and Postmates.
“We are excited to offer almost 50 new positions to the Richland community and are looking to add hourly team members, as well as management positions. Those looking to apply may visit applyzaxbys.com, or stop by the restaurant for more info,” Wilson added.