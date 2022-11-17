Next Magazine 2022-2023 Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLICK HERE TO READ Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Posts MS Business Journal Next Magazine 2022-2023 1 hr ago Columnists To catch or not catch cheaters? Nov 14, 2022 Columnists Agency leaders need Legislature’s help Oct 31, 2022 MS Business Journal AllerVie Health chooses The Solutions Team as national IT managed services provider Oct 28, 2022 MS Business Journal A look at Mississippi's top leading private companies Oct 28, 2022