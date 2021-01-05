The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will begin accepting a second round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program Wednesday for nine eligible counties.
The application period will close on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Eligible counties are Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Pike and Wilkinson.
The program provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi.
The department will provide the training necessary to use the traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.
“We are excited to begin working with Wildlife Services to monitor wild hog diseases that can impact agriculture,” said Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Gipson. “Southwest Mississippi has a rich history of livestock production, and diseases carried by wild hogs pose a great threat to cattle herds. At this time, Wildlife Services has limited resources to expand its disease surveillance efforts into the southwest portion of the state.
Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property. A cooperative application is encouraged for small acreage (i.e., adjoining land managers of small parcels should work together to submit one application). Traps will be available for one-month intervals, dependent upon use and success. One trap per 1,000 acres is recommended, depending on landscape and land use.
The program is the result of legislation passed during the 2020 legislative session. In Mississippi alone, wild hogs cause more than $60 million in damages annually.
The first round of WHCP trapping efforts has been a success with properties in 12 counties participating and more than 200 wild hogs captured to date. The WHCP has provided a great avenue for MDAC to expand working relationships with farmers, ranchers and other land managers across the state.
Visit www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp for program guidelines, applications and additional information. Submit questions regarding the WHCP to Chris McDonald at chris@mdac.ms.gov.