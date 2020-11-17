Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA) is celebrating a major milestone with the construction of its 650th house, sponsored by Nissan-Canton.
With the completion of this home, HFHMCA will have built or renovated simple and sustainable homes for 650 families in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties since the non-profit’s founding in 1986.
Nissan-Canton has helped the non-profit reach this milestone by sponsoring 13 homes and donating four Nissan vehicles to HFHMCA to support its efforts.
“The Nissan-Canton team is humbled to build a home for another deserving family,” said Tim Fallon, vice president of Manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area that works diligently to uplift the Mississippi communities and make homeownership a reality for so many.”
“Nissan-Canton has been an incredible corporate sponsor for years. During the pandemic their leadership worked with us to ensure a hardworking family would still have the opportunity to move into the home for which they had worked,” said Merrill McKewen, HFHMCA executive director.
Located at 4644 Meadow Ridge Drive, the home features an open plan with four bedrooms and two bathrooms – welcomed space for new homeowners Twanza Payne and JaMichael Sanders and their four children who have been living with relatives.
"JaMichael and I work hard because we want to provide our children with a strong foundation in life. A big part of that is having a home of our own for our family,” Payne said. “For the first time in our lives, we will come home at the end of the day to our own home and we are thrilled and grateful."
The 2020 Nissan-Canton home is part of HFHMCA’s five-year initiative to revitalize 100 homes in the historic Broadmoor neighborhood in north Jackson. With HFHMCA’s two construction staff members and subcontractors following COVID-19 guidelines, the affiliate has been able to continue work on the Broadmoor Initiative.
To date, HFHMCA has completed rehabs of six homes, built four new homes and demolished three derelict homes in the Broadmoor area. Next on HFHMCA’s schedule is the rehabbing of five more homes and the demolition of seven more abandoned homes.
Habitat homes are sold at no profit with an interest-free mortgage to families who cannot qualify for traditional bank loans. Homeownership combined with Habitat's required financial education allows these families to invest in the community and their future simultaneously.
“Today, like never before, everyone understands the importance of having a clean, safe place to call home. Now more than ever, Habitat’s work is critical,” McKewen said.
“Even before the current crisis, far too many families struggled to afford a decent place to live. Our commitment to the families we currently serve and families in our community is still strong. We are so very proud of the legacy of our organization that means over 2,500 people wake up every morning in a safe, decent, affordable home.”