Stephen Powell divides his time between north Mississippi and Atlanta, giving compassionate care as a hospitalist physician.
But after graduation from the University of Mississippi in 2011 and the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine in 2015, followed by a residency in family medicine, the Amory native’s inner entrepreneur began nudging him toward a side career to his work in the health sciences.
“I kept business ideas in my phone. They either fell into medical, restaurant or a clothing line,” Powell said. “One of the ideas I wrote down was old-school underwear. I went with it, even though I had found a niche in medicine that’s a good fit for me.”
Classic Fella is his debut clothing line, with offerings for those who appreciate old-school underwear and apparel steeped in tradition. Powell’s designs include socks, briefs and boxers, tank tops, a dress shirt and Oxford shorts.
“A lot of today’s men’s underwear is gimmicky and childish. There need to be more elevated options,” Powell said. “The name stemmed from what I always wanted to be viewed as: a classic fella.
“I had a clear vision of what I wanted Classic Fella to look like from the beginning.”
Powell wanted a project unlike his profession.
“I’ve always loved shopping,” he said.
Powell began building on his vision of creating apparel that matches what men perceive is their lifestyle.
He sought advice from Oxford native Nick Weaver, who co-founded Blue Delta Jeans with business partner Josh West in 2010. Blue Delta Jeans is the South’s only maker of bespoke jean apparel custom-tailored for each customer.
“He said, ‘You should go for it,’” Powell remembered. “That was really encouraging to me.”
Powell also drew on his college experiences to create apparel that men will find meaningful.
“Ole Miss is the high culture of Mississippi. There are men’s stores on Oxford Square, and I’d go to their sales,” Powell said. “Their different perspectives drove me to want to do a clothing line.”
His image of fashion takes a page from actors of the 1950s and 1960s and men’s underwear sets of the 1940s and 1950s.
“Men only had a couple of options then,” Powell said. “My inspiration also is regular guys, wholesome with good character … all the things your parents want you to be. It’s the image of the person I want to embody.”
The Classic Fella line was a year and a half in the making, “and getting the designs down was a months-long process,” Powell said.
He collaborated with designer Ken Coffey, who’s now a member of the Classic Fella team.
Classic Fella uses 100% cotton, natural fiber fabric manufactured in Italy, with socks being a blend.
“The fabric search was lengthy,” Powell said. “When I started in October 2021, I thought I’d have clothes ready to sell in February.”
But to do his best work, Powell had to change his launch date.
“I’m very goal-oriented,” he said. “I’m a perfectionist at heart.”
Apparel is sized small, medium, large or extra-large. Colors center on white, medium blue and navy blue, and socks are charcoal.
“The color scheme is very classic for clothing that can be worn with anything and everything. It’s very foundational,” Powell said.
He chose an archery theme for his business logo, and the underwear collection has an arrow-embellished waistband.
“It’s a classic sport that requires creativity,” he said. “The archer is aiming upward, and I’ve always aimed toward big goals.”
Fashion industry consultant Rebecca Blair is advising Powell on strategic planning, brand development and building his Classic Fella team.
“I was struck by the authentic and aspirational nature of Stephen’s vision from the very beginning. He is both the soul of Classic Fella and the sole ‘editor-in-chief’ of everything representative of the brand,” said Blair, who lives in New York and enjoys spending time with partner Watt Bishop at their cottage in Oxford.
“However, vision alone is not enough,” she said. “He’s willing to roll up his sleeves and research and learn all aspects of this business while working his day job as a doctor.”
Powell’s biggest supporters are his mom, Laurie Stevenson of Amory, and dad, Tom Powell of Tupelo.
“He’s always thinking,” Stevenson said. “That gave him the need to do something in addition to medicine. You can be very focused on the task at hand, but it might not allow your creative side to be heard.”
His attention to detail and insistence on quality, she said, makes all the difference.
“He saw a personal need, and he knew friends and family who needed better-designed clothing than what they’re getting off the shelf,” Stevenson said.
“He’s terribly competitive and likes to solve problems,” said Peggy Holmes, one of Powell’s former teachers who retired from Amory High after 42 years in the classroom.
“I would think he saw men’s underwear as a problem, and he wanted to fix it,” said Holmes, who led Powell’s speech class. “He can do two or three or four things at a time, and he knows how to compartmentalize his life.”
“Amory is a precious community,” Stevenson said. “Stephen was nurtured by the school system and his church family. No one is a lone wolf in a successful endeavor, and he had people take him under their wing and connect him with other people.”
Powell is growing Classic Fella and practicing medicine simultaneously.
“My dad always told me: Keep one foot in the door,” he said. “I worked very hard to get my degrees, and I’m proud of them.”
His dual passions, Powell said, have something in common.
“It’s not about being the best,” he said. “It’s about being true to yourself.”
