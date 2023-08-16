Mississippi State University’s North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona will host an agronomy field day on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Mississippi growers will receive crop-specific updates from around the state, learn about the latest research and technology, and interact with scientists in the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and specialists from the MSU Extension Service.
Presentation topics include the MAFES Official Variety Trials, soil fertility, entomology and plant pathology, as well as crop updates in corn, soybean and cotton.
Amee Bumguardner, plant and soil sciences assistant professor stationed at the center, is helping organize the event.
“Each year, our field day presents an opportunity for local northeast Mississippi producers to learn alongside and ask questions of scientists and specialists at Mississippi State University,” Bumguardner said. “My hope is that they will be able to use this information in their farming systems to improve yield and continue to interact with the resources that MSU provides.”
The North Mississippi Research and Extension Center is located at 5421 MS-145 South, Verona. Coffee and biscuits will be available at 8 a.m. with opening remarks scheduled for 8:30 a.m. followed by presentations and ending by noon.
For more information, please contact Bumguardner at 662-566-2201 or email ab5020@msstate.edu.
For more information on the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, visit mafes.msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.