The ongoing national nursing shortage is creating challenges not only for hospitals but also nursing schools which are getting more applications than they can handle. Some schools are also facing their own staffing shortages as educators retire or take other jobs.
The well documented shortage of nurses stems from several factors, including a growing number of aging people who need medical care, a wave of nurses reaching retirement age and nurses leaving because of the crushing stress they felt working on the front lines during the pandemic.
“The pandemic took a toll on the nursing profession, and it opened our eyes to what nursing is really all about — determination, perseverance and caring for others in any situation,“ said Dr. Tina Martin, associate dean for administration and a professor of nursing at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Brandy Larmon, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Mississippi University for Women, said, "There was a nursing shortage before Covid, but the pandemic definitely exacerbated the existing problem. Mississippi has not and continues to not be immune to this national issue.”
As nurses leave the profession because of burnout or retirement, those looking for a career in health care are trying to take advantage of the job opportunities.
Martin said UMMC’s nursing programs have seen a 35% increase in enrollment since 2019. “Nationwide, we continue to see a strong and increasing interest in nursing as a career choice. Although the pandemic highlighted stress and burnout among nurses, for others it inspired a career in nursing.”
Martin said the vacancy rate for nursing jobs varies but said the Mississippi Hospital Association sees the rate continuing to increase. There are currently about 3,000 nursing job vacancies in the state. “Even if we could take all the applicants, we still wouldn’t meet the need,” she said.
Over the next 10 years, the nursing profession will continue to see significant growth of 7 to 9 percent annually in openings for registered nurses due to retirements and patient demand increases, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Schools of Nursing, however, have limitations to increase enrollment to address workforce demands and turned away almost 92,000 qualified applicants in the U.S. in 2021, Martin said. In Mississippi, that number was 1,183. Reasons include insufficient clinical sites, budget constraints, nursing faculty shortage and nursing faculty salary discrepancy compared to clinical nurses.
Larmon said the MUW nursing school has turned away applicants to its programs for years and last year was no different. “We have taken as many students as we can, our classes are full, and there are students who still want to be nurses and can be turned away,” she said.
Nursing schools are required to maintain a ratio of students to faculty, a point often overlooked in discussions about enrollment, Larmon noted. “With that in mind, you have to have faculty to have students, so a program cannot truly expand without proper planning.”
Larmon added, “Thankfully, we have remained fully staffed, and we are at this time. We have worked diligently to create an appreciative culture where the impact the pandemic has had on our faculty and staff is also understood. We have stressed the collaborative and team mentality as well as created activities that enabled our faculty and staff to debrief and process.”
Martin said education workforce trends show a third of nursing school faculty members are expected to retire by 2025. “We could have the same problem hospitals are having but the good news is at our school we have a sufficient faculty number. It’s rare to have (multiple) vacancies.”
A grant awarded to UMMC last year aims to help with faculty staffing in the state. UMMC received a $3.8 million grant from the Bower Foundation to help with the shortage of nurses and nursing educators at the state’s community colleges. The grant covers full tuition and a stipend to 64 registered nurses with associates degrees entering UMMC’s Master of Science in Nursing program for RNS.
When the grant was announced, Dr. Julie Sanford, dean of the School of Nursing, said, “This generous grant from the Bower Foundation will provide the education that will put more nursing educators in Mississippi’s community colleges around the state. This grant will be transformational for the state and for the students in this program.”
At MUW, the nursing school has added a new option to help students gain a nursing degree. “We have enabled a part-time option for our RN-BSN students, so they can continue to advance their education and still maintain as much outside work time as possible,” Larmon said.
MUW also provides assistance to students to help deal with job stress. “We continue to teach self-care to our students, but we have also worked hard to model this for our students. We have done such things as partner with the campus counseling center, provide even earlier advising and intervention with available resources, and enable more student activities between our student levels.”
The pandemic impacted medical care but the experience has had some positive effect, Larmon said. “The nursing profession will need time to recover; however, those that have endured the pandemic, in any capacity, have both an experience and a perspective that will be unique for years to come. It will strengthen our focus, and nursing will emerge stronger than ever,” she said.
Looking to the future of the nursing profession, Martin said, “We have to prepare graduates to be able to function more effectively in a rapidly changing healthcare environment. One way schools can address that is to change the way we teach to better equip them.”
Martin said schools of nursing are responding to address calls to equip nurses “with the skills they need to practice in this ever changing healthcare landscape by transforming nursing curriculum to competency based education to better prepare graduates for practice and transition to practice.”
The nursing profession’s future remains promising because there will continue to be a need for nurses, Martin said. “Nursing is the largest healthcare profession with over 3 million nurses in the U.S. Nursing must have a voice in the development of new and expanded roles in a redesigned health care system and continue to advocate at the state and federal levels for policy solutions to address the issues affecting the nursing workforce and nursing education.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.