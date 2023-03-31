There's a new manufacturer in Gulfport that employs 45 people and is changing the way data is collected from oceans.
From a 47,000-square-foot facility at the State Port, Ocean Aero is building the state-of-the-art Triton, an autonomous vehicle that sails and drives itself then transforms into a submarine and goes underwater.
Users of the Triton are in the defense, research and energy industries. The Triton is built to be versatile and to handle a range of missions across a number of industries. And it's the world's only such vehicle.
Significant is that 95% of materials used are from the United States, with the rest coming from allies, and 100% of investors are U.S.-based.
“We have multiple clients who use the Triton to gain information from offshore that affects energy, visually inspects after storms, locates enemy submarines and many other uses,” says Chief Executive Officer Kevin Decker. “Scientists want to know what's down there, and we put different senors for each clients' applications.”
For instance, for the U.S. Navy and the Department of Homeland Security, the Triton collects intelligence and reconnaissance information.
Ocean Aero is engaged with Hess Oil on a pilot project for Triton to act as a commercial gateway detecting hydrocarbons in water. A future project is to use the Triton for pipeline inspections.
Another possibility is helping restore the state's oyster reefs.
“To do that, first we have to see what it looks like and needs,” Decker said.
It takes three to four weeks to build a Triton, followed by testing for a completion of six weeks. The vehicle is so new that the lifespan is not known but there are models still is use after two and a half years. The business model is that a client can buy the Triton or can pay Ocean Aero for the use, analysis and maintenance of the vehicle.
The Triton is different from other exploration vessels in that no diesel fuels are used, and no human crews are deployed.
“Before, these limiting factors have forced the maritime industry to collect data less frequently and pay more for it,” Decker said. “Our Triton is fully wind and solar powered, eliminating the use of environment-polluting fuel and is fully autonomous, eliminating the need for on-board or nearby crews.”
This autonomy allows for extended deployment and broad scope mission execution in remote ocean domains for longer periods of time. Intelligent autonomy software manages the vehicle.
“Oceans will be increasingly used,” Decker said. “We can build robotics and sell 1,000 Tritons for the cost of one submarine to counter a rising China and this may fuel a different area of growth.”
Blue carbon is another increasing use of collecting underwater data.
“It's the notion that you can take carbon out of the earth's eco system that's harmful to life and put it in the ocean — just like trees keep it out of the air,” Decker said. “There are lots of reasons and incentives to do this. To facilitate it we have to do the monitoring, reporting and verifying to get tax credits and financing to enable these carbon projects.”
Ocean Aero moved to Gulfport from San Diego in 2022 for several reasons. The initial discussion to relocate was at a trade show.
“It's a great place. Like minded people surround us such as Stennis Space Center, the University of Southern Mississippi, the Coast Guard, Teledyne and big ship builders,” Decker said. “There's a good work force of engineers and others, proximity to customers and it's less expensive here.”
