Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Ocean Springs Community Award winners. Pictured are, back row, from left, Cynthia Sutton (Chamber of Commerce executive director), Martha Susan Williams (Mosaic Restaurant), Susan Hagan (Ocean Springs Mercantile), OSFD Chief Derek McCoy, Craig Bird and Chari Bird (Jackson Pearl), Cindy Lower (OS School District). Front row, Ken Williams (Mosaic Restaurant), Dr. Randy Roth (SHRS), Kevin Wade, Mayor Shea Dobson. (Courtesy of Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce)
Tags
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus