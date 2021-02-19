Holly K. Odom, FNP recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Cough & Fever Clinic, where she provides evaluation and testing for patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Odom received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She received her Master of Science in nursing from Purdue University Global. Odom is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Odom, a native of Wiggins, said she chose to practice medicine because of her desire to make a difference in people’s lives.