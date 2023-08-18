Officials are busy planning for three days of fun and innovative learning experiences at the eighth annual Mississippi Science Fest, which is set for Sept. 14-16 at the four museums within the LeFleur Museum District in Jackson.
The festival will offer exhibitors, programs and special events at the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.
The four museums are located at Interstate 55 and Lakeland Drive.
The festival, with the theme of “The Fun of Science,” showcases STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — industries, organizations and innovations happening in Mississippi.
Events include an invitation-only coding challenge for elementary-age teams; a “Science After Hours” kickoff party at 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Belhaven Town Center; and “Field Trip Friday,” which brings in children and teachers from across the state.
The core of the festival will be the festivities on Sept. 16. On this day, there will be exhibitors scattered throughout the four museums along with food trucks and vendors.
Sept. 16 programs include “Science of Skating,” with neuroscientist and skater Liz-Engler Chiruazzi; “Science in Your Own Backyard,” with magician Tommy John; “Science of Flight,” featuring an aviation exhibit; and “Science of Play,” with magician Dorian LaChance.
The Sept. 16 event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and involves a $10 admission fee. Tickets may be purchased at any of the four museums on the date of the event or in advance online at mssciencefest.org.
K-12 students interested in submitting science experiments to the festival’s first-ever summer STEAM Fair can do so through Sept. 1 by visiting mssciencefest.org. Projects will be judged by a panel of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics experts, and winners across multiple categories will be invited to present their work at the Sept. 16 event in Jackson.
The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian will also host programming related to the festival, including “Science Saturday” on Sept. 16. During this event, children and families will be inspired to explore STEAM concepts and uncover possible careers in those fields throughout the state.
The Meridian museum is located at 403 22nd Ave. and will hold events from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on that day. Tickets to the museum are $10. Learn more at mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian.
The festival is presented by C Spire.
Joshua Wilson is the managing editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He lives in Hattiesburg. Write him at joshua.wilson@msbusiness.com.