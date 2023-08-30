Fewer than two weeks before Shuwaski Young announced he would withdraw as the Democratic secretary of state candidate for health reasons, state officials launched a probe of whether he is eligible to run.
In an Aug. 15 letter to Young, a secretary of state elections officer asked Young to provide additional information to verify his Mississippi residency and cited the Daily Journal’s February reporting that Young voted in California in 2018 and possibly 2020. Young announced his withdrawal from the race on Sunday.
The existence of the Aug. 15 letter was first obtained by Mississippi Today through a public records request and published Monday.
The letter says the office was “unable to immediately verify” Young’s Mississippi citizenship for the five years prior to the 2023 election, which is required of secretary of state candidates. It requests Young supply any relevant documents by Aug. 18 to help the State Board of Election Commissioners consider his qualifications.
The secretary of state’s elections division reviews all general election candidates’ qualifications. Young’s admission to the Daily Journal in February that he had voted in California elections within the past five years prompted the elections division to request more documentation on his Mississippi citizenship, spokesperson Elizabeth Jonson told the Daily Journal on Tuesday.
Young, of Neshoba County, was marked inactive in the county’s voter rolls from January 2017 to July 2021, during which period California voter records confirm Young’s statement to the Daily Journal he had voted there, the letter notes.
Jonson told the Daily Journal on Tuesday she was not aware of any response by Young to the Aug. 15 letter. He issued a statement Aug. 27 that he was withdrawing from the race for health reasons after a “hypertensive crisis.”
Young told Mississippi Today on Monday his withdrawal had nothing to do with the residency questions from the state board but was prompted when a previously controlled blood pressure issue forced an unexpected overnight hospital stay. He did not reply to the Daily Journal’s request for comment Tuesday.
Speaking to the Daily Journal in February, Young said people “who have kept joint residencies should not be punished because they have earned experiences and knowledge that they can use for the betterment of Mississippi.”
State Democratic Party Chair Rep. Cheikh Taylor told the Daily Journal he had been aware of the health concerns since he became party chair in early July and was confident that medical reasons were what forced Young to withdraw.
“We wish this young man well,” he said. “He's 40 years old and having health issues that forced him to (drop) out of a statewide race that he felt he was having great traction in.”
The Daily Journal first raised questions early this year over Young’s residency. His LinkedIn page showed he had worked in California from November 2017 to June 2021. In February, Young told the Journal he had voted in at least one California election but had “maintained joint residency” in Mississippi. At that time, state party officials said the party’s deadline for eligibility challenges had passed.
Now, having been formally nominated in the Aug. 8 primary, Young’s residency was finally before the judgment of the secretary of state’s elections division, leading to this month’s letter.
Republican elected officials now get to decide whether to let the Democratic Party remove and replace Young on the ballot with a new candidate.
“Just looking at the composition of the board, it does pose some concerns,” Taylor told the Daily Journal on Tuesday.
The SBEC consists of incumbent Republicans, Gov. Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Secretary of State Michael Watson, who pledged to send a proxy who will abstain on any votes regarding Young’s candidacy against his reelection.
The party can substitute a new candidate if the commission approves Young’s affidavit of withdrawal for non-political medical reasons. But the commission could reject it, leaving the withdrawn candidate on the ballot in November.
The commission could also rule Young was not qualified in the first place and remove him from the ballot without letting Democrats replace him, leaving Watson to run unopposed.
Taylor said he understands Young is producing an affidavit including medical records, adding he is “hopeful they do look at the material facts” in the SBEC meeting and “do the right thing” by approving Young’s medical withdrawal.
The party still plans to name an intended replacement for Young later this week, Taylor said.
The SBEC was scheduled to meet Aug. 21. But in an Aug. 16 email, the governor’s office postponed that meeting, the secretary of state spokesperson said. A spokesperson for the governor’s office, Shelby Wilcher, told the Daily Journal on Monday that public notice would be made when a new date is set.
Young ran for U.S. Congress in 2022, but that office did not require Mississippi residency, so residency questions were not key in that race.
Young is one of only three candidates in Mississippi’s 2023 elections sent letters by the secretary of state’s office questioning residency, according to documents provided by the office.
The other two are Mark Simmons, running as a libertarian in House District 117, and Willye Powell, running as an independent in Senate District 38.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.