Apple iPhone Hang-Up Button

The iPhone 14 smartphones are on display at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 Jae C. Hong

Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone's red "end call" button might soon be vacating its center position to take up residence one column to the right, it looks like it might have been mostly a false alarm.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you