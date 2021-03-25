Best Buy announced in late February that it laid off 5,000 full-time store employees despite seeing a rise in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Published reports have quoted the company as saying that about 200 of its stores would be closed by 2022.
One of those will be the store at 6370 Ridgeway Court in Jackson, Management at the store confirmed that the closing would be in May.
Calls to stores in Madison, Southaven, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Meridian, Tupelo, D'Iberville and Gulfport were preempted by a recording suggesting the calls be placed to national headquarters, which did not immediately respond.
Best Buy announced it has laid off 5,000 full-time store employees. The company also confirmed it closed 40 stores over the past two years, about 20 each year, and expects to close a higher number in 2021.
And by the end of 2022, it said it would close about 200.
The company said it had about 1,000 stores a year ago.
The tech business has experienced a surge in online business as more people are staying home and not visiting stores in person. According to the Associated Press, Best Buy will replace the laid-off full-time workers with 2,000 part-time workers.
Best Buy currently has more than 100,000 employees, which is down 21,000 or 17 percent from the year before.