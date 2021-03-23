It's been a year since the Covid-19 wars started.
And they are still being fought.
Orders are being issued and tactics are being tried out on thousands of fronts across the country.
Restaurants, the most vulnerable industry during the pandemic, were told here and there to shut down their seating and rely on curbside pickup and delivery, then seating with no more than 50 percent of capacity.
“A patchwork of reactions at businesses large and small will likely define the American consumer experience over the next several months,” wrote columnist Erich Schwartzel in the Wall Street Journal.
It is estimated that 110,000 restaurants and other eateries have closed their doors due to viral pandemic, making it the hardest-hit industry.
That includes Mississippi, of course. There are “no hard figures” for the state, though there are “4,800 permitted food-service facilities in our state,” said Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association.
And there are no hard and fast rules in Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves recently declared that it's up to businesses whether to make masks mandatory, with one exemption.
Cities can still mandate them, and some still do, including Jackson, Hattiesburg, and Natchez, according to Fontaine.
The federal government has just announced a $28.6 billion aid package for restaurants.
While that will help, he said, he expects more virus-related closures this year.
Finding the quality and quantity of staff is another challenge.
“Ours is an industry of high turnover under normal circumstances,” Fontaine said.
For those looking to work in the industry, there is the attraction of “slightly higher wages” driven up by the flight of staffers in the downturn,' he said.
Working against that is the $300 a week, which started March 15 and will end Sept. 6, from the American Rescue Plan Act in addition to standard unemployment pay.
Labor is the biggest issue for restaurants, Fontaine said.
Despima Mangafakis, owner of Yia Yia's Greek Kitchen in Ridgeland, is operating with 100 seating capacity available, but without enough staff.
She has a staff of six, but needs three more servers and a kitchen worker, she said.
Wait staff minimum wage is $2.13 an hour in Mississippi, though they rely mainly on gratuities.
“They make good tips,” she said.
And if they don't, the employer is required to make up the difference between the hourly minimum and the $7.25 federal minimum, according to Fontaine.
And many waiters in fine-dining restaurants make well beyond $7.25, for some, some many times that, according to Fontaine.
But, Mangafakis said that “nobody applies because they are getting more from the government.”
The additional $600 weekly pay from the federal government ended Dec. 26.
Fontaine cautioned that “eventually the grants are going to stop.”
Still the rollout of the vaccines to block the transmission of the virus will “contribute to consumer confidence,” he added.
Some of the best restaurants are not immune to the effects of the virus
Fontaine cited The Veranda in Starkville, a steak and seafood eatery that had operated for 17 years but closed its doors in December.
“The Veranda was a sit-down kind of place,” co-owner Frank Jones told the The Dispatch of Columbus.
Covid-19 “just killed places like ours,” Jones is quoted as saying.