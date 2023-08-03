August is National Make-A-Will Month, and advocates are urging individuals to take some time to create this important legal document.
The month’s focus is especially important because of the number of Americans without a will. According to a 2023 Caring.com study, 64% of Americans think having a will is important, but only 34% have such a plan.
“Although estate planning is increasingly recognized as an important process, some may hesitate to take action due to the perceived discomfort and difficulty associated with estate planning,” said Patrick Hicks, general counsel and head of legal at Trust & Will, an estate planning firm based in San Diego. “Many fear it to be emotionally challenging or uncomfortable and choose to put off the process to be completed at some later time.”
What is a will?
A will, also known as a testament, provides for the distribution of certain property owned by a person at the time of their death. A person who does without a will is referred to as intestate, and their assets and wealth are distributed according to the laws of their state.
What are the laws in Mississippi?
If a person dies without a will in Mississippi, their surviving spouse inherits their entire estate. If they have surviving children, the spouse’s share of the estate varies based on the number of children, according to information provided by LegalZoom, an online legal technology and services company.
If there are no surviving spouses, children or parents, the estate will be inherited by other relatives, such as siblings or grandparents.
To create a valid will in Mississippi, a person, known as a testator, must be at least 18 and of sound and disposing mind. The document must be signed by the testator or by someone else in the testator’s name. In the latter case, the testator must direct the person to sign their name, and it must be done in the testator’s presence.
If the testator does not completely write the will, at least two credible and disinterested witnesses must also sign it.
The will must be in writing, although the state does recognize some oral wills. However, rules for these wills, which are called nuncupative, limit their use to extreme and unusual circumstances.
Why should I make a will?
Experts at FreeWill.com, an online will-making service, say a written will can save an individual’s loved ones from additional heartache. It can also avoid the legal drama associated with intestate administration.
A will allows an individual to determine who will manage their estate and get their assets and wealth, according to the website’s legal professionals. It can also be used to indicate who should care for any minor children or even pets. It can even be used to provide funeral instructions.
The legal document also allows individuals to support their favorite causes and leave a positive impact on the world.
How do I get started?
It is easier than ever to make a will, Hicks said.
“People expect estate planning to be complex, expensive and time-consuming, and they are unaware that modern online tools can simplify the process and minimize expenses,” he said. “It is important to acknowledge the emotional challenges, but it is also essential to recognize that many of the fears do not reflect the reality of estate planning. With expert guidance and modern tools, creating an estate plan can be a manageable and straightforward process, and the peace of mind it provides is invaluable.”
FreeWill.com offers a free and easy-to-use will-making service. The process can be completed in about 20 minutes for individuals without complex estates. The website’s team advises individuals with large estates or contentious family dynamics to consult an attorney.
Trust & Will and LegalZoom both offer will-making services with built-in legal assistance. The Trust & Will service starts at $159, with the LegalZoom service starting at $89.
