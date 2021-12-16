Rural communities bear the brunt of problems regarding broadband access – while 6 percent of the country overall lacks access to broadband infrastructure, that figure rises to more than 25 percent in rural areas. These communities continue to miss out on a wide array of the economic benefits provided by broadband. High-speed internet can improve efficiency for job hiring, lower the cost of sharing information that helps businesses, and lower the cost of accessing suppliers while enlarging potential customer pools on online platforms. Broadband access would provide great benefit to farmers as well.
One study estimated that broadband expansion to rural areas would yield a 3 percent increase in farm profits nationally.
With both the CARES Act and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, significant funding for broadband infrastructure expansion has been passed during both the current and previous presidential administrations, reflecting bipartisan agreement on the need to close the digital divide. With billions in taxpayer dollars being used to address the issue of broadband access, it is imperative that a plan for fast and efficient deployment is put in place. An expedited rollout of broadband will be dependent upon modernizing our obsolete utility pole access rules that lack uniformity and typically lead to unnecessary bureaucratic delays.
For internet service providers to bring high-speed internet to unserved communities, they will need access to utility poles so that they can attach the necessary broadband technology. But providers usually do not own poles so to get access, providers must get permits and permission from the pole owners.
Time and time again, the process for granting pole access to internet providers has been shown to fail.
As a whole, internet providers are willing to pay their share for pole access, but many times, negotiations are stalled by an inefficient process. When disputes arise, there is no way to resolve them quickly. This prevents broadband from expanding at the pace that consumers are demanding. These delays not only drain taxpayer dollars, but deprive rural, unserved communities and economies of the internet access that they so desperately need.
There are steps that lawmakers in Washington D.C. can take to eliminate red tape barriers to pole access and expedite broadband infrastructure expansion. They can institute rules that increase transparency by establishing regular timelines for permits and access to poles. Too often, the pole access process functions under inconsistent timeframes that neglect the urgent need for fast broadband deployment.
Congress can also ensure that disputes between pole owners and providers are listened to and resolved as quickly as possible. We must establish some form of dispute resolution between the owners and providers or there is no telling how long negotiations drag on while unserved communities remain without broadband.
Billions in taxpayer dollars have been allocated to address the digital divide, but bureaucratic barriers threaten to delay infrastructure expansion and bleed funding. Lawmakers must modernize pole access rules if we hope to bring broadband to unserved communities and protect taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars.
» CHRISTA ALEXANDER is the President of Operations/General Counsel for Fail Telecommunications Corporation