Even with the rapid innovation in telecommunications over the last two decades, internet access remains one of the most pressing issues that we face, particularly in rural communities. Rural communities are over four times more likely to be without high-speed internet access than the national average. Twenty years ago, lacking reliable internet might’ve been a slight inconvenience, but in today’s world, it’s a basic requirement in order for businesses to thrive. Unserved rural communities are affected the most and are being deprived of the financial benefits provided by broadband. High-speed internet can reduce the cost of sharing helpful information between businesses, simplify and improve the job hiring process and lower the cost of evaluating suppliers while widening possible customer pools on online marketplaces. Reliable internet access would greatly benefit agriculture workers as well. One analysis found that broadband deployment to unserved rural areas would elicit a 3 percent improvement in farm profits nationally.
With both the CARES Act and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, sizeable funding for broadband infrastructure deployment has been passed during both the current and previous presidential administrations, reflecting agreement from policymakers on both sides regarding the need to close the digital divide. With billions in taxpayer dollars being used to address the issue of broadband access, it is critical that a plan for speedy and efficient deployment is put in place. An accelerated rollout of broadband will require our obsolete utility pole access rules to be updated, as our current system lacks uniformity and more often than not leads to unnecessary bureaucratic delays.
For internet service providers to bring high-speed internet to unserved communities, they will require utility pole access in order to attach broadband technology. Providers often do not own poles so to get access, providers must get permits and permission from the pole owners. Repeatedly, the pole access process for broadband deployment has fallen short. Broadband providers are in agreement that they should pay the necessary fee for pole access, but too often, negotiations are thwarted by a process riddled with inefficiencies. When disputes come up, they usually take far too long to get resolved. This prevents broadband from expanding at the pace that consumers need. These delays not only bleed taxpayer money, but strip rural, unserved communities and economies of the internet access that they so desperately need.
Lawmakers in Washington D.C. can take action to eliminate the bureaucratic impediments in the pole access process, which will expedite broadband infrastructure expansion. Elected officials can set up rules that make the process transparent by establishing regular timelines for permits and access to poles. Currently, the pole access typically has inconsistent timelines that disregard the urgent need for fast broadband deployment. Congress can also set up a system so that disagreements between providers and pole owners are heard to and dealt with as quickly as possible. We need some form of dispute resolution between the owners and providers or negotiations will undoubtedly be stalled, causing unserved communities to remain without broadband. Our own Senator Wicker attempted to address these issues in his proposed amendment to the latest infrastructure bill, an effort for which we are extremely grateful and supportive. His amendment would have directed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to revise their pole attachment rules and ensure equitable and efficient construction timelines for broadband providers. However, the amendment did not make it into the final version of the bill and there is no definitive information about it being reintroduced.
Bureaucratic barriers could delay infrastructure expansion and waste the billions in taxpayer funding that has been invested to eliminate the digital divide. Lawmakers must modernize the pole access process if we hope to provide broadband to unserved communities and protect taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars.
» ALI PHILLIPS is Head of Regulatory Affairs at We Connect Communications, Inc.