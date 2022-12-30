Founded in 1968 in response to the social struggles of the civil rights era, Operation Shoestring was born out of a desire by faith-based leaders to put their faith into action by uplifting children and families in our central Jackson service community, especially in the areas of education, health and economic self-sufficiency. Operation Shoestring has been at the forefront of efforts to improve the lives of the children and families they serve through after-school and summer programs for kids, services and support for their parents and more.
One hundred percent of Operation Shoestring seniors graduated during the Ambassadors program academic years since 2010 when they began the program. In many instances, Project Rise students perform better than their school peers who were not enrolled in the program. Currently Project Rise is having a positive effect on student academic and behavioral outcomes at both Galloway Elementary School and Walton Elementary School.
Operation Shoestring employes 12 full staff members and employs part-time after-school teachers and teacher's assistants.
Operation Shoestring has been awarded multiple notable grants throughout its history, and currently works closely with a number of community partners, such as the Junior League of Jackson.
