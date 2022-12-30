Operation Shoestring

Founded in 1968 in response to the social struggles of the civil rights era, Operation Shoestring was born out of a desire by faith-based leaders to put their faith into action by uplifting children and families in our central Jackson service community, especially in the areas of education, health and economic self-sufficiency. Operation Shoestring has been at the forefront of efforts to improve the lives of the children and families they serve through after-school and summer programs for kids, services and support for their parents and more.

Newsletters

Recommended for you