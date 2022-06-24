Real estate prices are "through the roof." A good metaphor for sure. Prices around the country and in Mississippi have been rapidly rising. One developer building new townhouses near this writer has raised prices four times in the past two years. How long will prices keep going up? Is the "bubble" about to pop? And if it pops, will that be a good time to buy? As conventional axiom says, "You make money when you buy real estate, not when you sell real estate.”
According to a May 19, 2022, news release from the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales fell for the third straight month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.61 million. Sales were down 2.4% from the prior month and 5.9% from one year ago.
"Higher home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates have reduced buyer activity," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "It looks like more declines are imminent in the upcoming months, and we'll likely return to the pre-pandemic home sales activity after the remarkable surge over the past two years."
Sometimes, real estate investors have the notion that they make their profit at the time they sell their real estate. That's because it is at the time of sale that they receive the return of the funds invested plus any profit. That's when they reward of smart acquisition and prudent ownership or realized. But it's at the time of purchase of the property that the foundation of profitability is laid. It is at the time of purchase that the investment is made, and the conditions of ownership are set out.
It's no wonder that for a long time the definition of the term "value" has been "what someone is willing to pay at a particular time." The definition of market value is a rather broad description that describes the market in which the property is being sold. So, what makes up this somewhat elusive thing called value?
The generic ingredients for any item to have value are demand, utility, scarcity and transferability. Of these four, it is demand which has the greatest influence on the price that will be paid. Demand is controlled by buyers. The supply, or scarcity is controlled by sellers. Let's examine each of these factors that establish value.
Demand refers to effective demand. There is a great deal of demand for Mercedes automobiles. Recently, a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé sold for $143 million at an auction at RM Sotheby's, making it the most expensive car, and one of the top 10 most valuable collectible items, ever sold in the world. But not everyone who wants such a vehicle can afford to buy it. Effective demand refers to the demand created by those in the market who can actually purchase the item.
Utility is a term used to describe the ability of something to satisfy a need or desire. For example, there's quite a bit of utility in Class A office space because of our transformation to an information society from an industrial society. There is just not much an old industrial plant can do to satisfy the needs and desires of a data processing operation.
Scarcity refers to the supply of an item. In general, the less an item is available the more value it will have. Well-located buildings can have a way of being somewhat scarce.
The transferability of real estate, or any other item for that matter, can have a profound effect on its value. An example of this would be a property that has a clouded title due to an estate being probated.
In general, it is the purchaser who has the greatest control in the real estate transaction. And money is made by the person who is in the greatest control.
This is not to say that there are no other forces at work in the transaction. There may be two buyers, for example, who are bidding on the same piece of property. Obviously, the seller has more control in such a transaction than if there were only one purchaser.
It is certainly true that the seller may not be willing to sell at a certain price. That is why it is important for the buyer to determine the seller's needs. One seller may need cash, another may need to close the transaction within a very short time period, and yet another may want to sell to a creditworthy buyer and receive payment on an installment basis. Knowing the seller's needs and being able to meet them places the buyer in more control of the transaction.
Watch the market, understand value, and make your money when you buy. Receive it when you sell.
Happy investing.