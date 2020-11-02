Origin Bank has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020. Initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, the program identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available in the November issue of American Banker.
“It is a tremendous honor to be nationally recognized for the eighth consecutive year as one of the Best Banks to Work For,” said Drake Mills, Origin Bancorp chairman, president, and CEO. “To be ranked in the top 20 of this list is a direct reflection of our incredible team of bankers who believe in our culture and core values. Their daily commitment to serve our customers as trusted advisors and to enrich the lives of others both inside and outside of the organization makes this a truly incredible place to work.”
Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves a thorough evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, an in-depth questionnaire directly assesses the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.
“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.