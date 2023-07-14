CANTON – Twenty years ago, on what was once a barren 1,000-acre field, the Nissan assembly plant opened.
For the Japanese automaker, the $1.4 billion plant was critical to its future.
"This is Nissan's revival plant," said then-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn at the plant's opening on May 27, 2003. "Three years ago, when Nissan's mere survival was in question, the Nissan Revival Plan provided the resources needed to build this plant. It's a different story today, and Canton is set to play a significant part in our company's future."
And Canton's future – a sleepy town known mostly for its Canton Flea Market – and the future of Madison County was firmly set as an economic powerhouse in the state. As the county seat, Canton – population of about 11,000 – is dwarfed by its neighbors to the south – Madison (28,000) and Ridgeland (25,000).
Today, with employers not only like Nissan and several automotive suppliers, but also Peco Foods, Amazon, C Spire, Levi's and others, Madison County boasts a per capita income of $73,485 – the highest in the state and among the top 200 nationwide.
"Madison County is a great place to work, live and play," said Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County Economic Authority. "When you look around the county, it's phenomenal; the schools are great, the restaurants, the commercial activity ... it's really impressive."
Developments on the I-55 corridor
Heading south on Interstate 55 as you enter Madison County, it's apparent that things are going pretty well. Commercial activity abounds, starting with Nissan's massive 4.7 million-square foot assembly plant.
In February of last year, Nissan announced it would invest $500 million to transform the Canton assembly plant to build all-new Nissan and Infiniti EV models starting in 2025. That investment supports retraining and elevating the skills of nearly 2,000 jobs, "transforming the Canton plant into a center for EV manufacturing and technology" according to the automaker.
But just as you go past Nissan, you roll into what was once a small, sleepy town.
"When you drive up and down I-55, you'll see our newest municipality, Gluckstadt. It means 'lucky town' in German, and it is booming," Deason said.
Gluckstadt was an unincorporated community until June 2021, but had already experience tremendous residential and commercial growth. While its population is only about 4,000 today, that's about 25% higher than just three years ago. In 2010, the community numbered less than 1,500.
"Building after building is being constructed in Gluckstadt," Deason said. "One small example: prior before becoming a city, it had only one bank. Now, there are six banks being built."
Going past Gluckstadt is Madison, and the city, along with Ridgeland farther south, is seeing a resurgence in the medical community.
"We've got two $35 million medical office buildings being constructed, and then UMMC is building a facility in Ridgeland as well," Deason said.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center last year said it planned construct a nearly $64.5 million “multidisciplinary campus” on Highland Colony Parkway that would include 36 exam rooms, six operating rooms and three multimedia classrooms to "address physician and nursing shortages and trends in outpatient care and delivery.”
Just north of Jackson and northwest of Madison is the small town of Flora.
"All our communities are thriving, and even our smallest community, Flora, is thriving," Deason said.
"And we've got several companies looking out there right now," he added.
Among Flora's corporate citizens is Tony's Tamales, built as production facility in Flora with 30 jobs. Tony’s Tamales owner Robert Mosley is a Mississippi Delta native who started serving his tamales in a Jackson restaurant in 1982. In 1984, Tony’s added Tamale Wholesales to its operation and began supplying tamales to various restaurants throughout the Jackson metropolitan area, and its tamales are now sold at retailers nationwide.
The Mega Site
Nissan is the largest employer in the county, but it's joined by other giants.
Among the most attractive sites for MCEDA to recruit other employers is the 1,025-acre Madison County Mega Site near Canton, which has about 855 acres available. It first tenant, Amazon, built a fulfillment center that now employs about 3,000 people.
Additionally, MCEDA, in partnership with Agracel and Ergon, announced plans to construct a 100,000 square foot speculative building at the Madison County Mega Site. Owned by the newly formed Agron LLC, the industrial shell building will initially be constructed to 100,000 square feet, with the ability to expand to 300,000 square feet.
Since 2010, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has invested some $270 million in infrastructure improvements to the mega site. Entergy Mississippi built a $57 million substation to ensure tenants have adequate power, and a 1 million-gallon water tank also is under construction.
"One of the things that we recognized when I came aboard about 5 1/2 months ago was that the site had been there a long time," Deason said. "There wasn't much activity going on and I had to figure out why.
"The short story is we had options on the property, and when a project would come, if you tried to locate it at the front it was too expensive, and if you tried in the back of the park, the infrastructure to get to it was too expensive. We were in a chicken-and-egg position."
To fix that, the MCEDA got an appraisal, enabling it to purchase about 350 acres. Later, another 600 acres was purchased, and it now it has another 550-600 acres under option.
The success with the megasite has led to other projects, large and small.
"In the last five years we've landed about 25 projects totaling almost $1.5 billion in investment, generating about $14 million in annual revenue for the county and school system," Deason said.
Most recently, in May, Clark Beverage Group, a leading distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages like Coca-Cola, said it would invest $100 million for a new sales and distribution facility that will add 30 new jobs by 2025.
The Nissan Impact
Landing Nissan in 2003 was nearly a three-year long journey, and then-Gov. Ronnie Musgrove said, "We are looking forward to a long and healthy partnership with Nissan and the mutual benefits that will result from that partnership."
That turned out to be quite true.
Initially employing 2,000 workers, that figure has now grown to nearly 5,000.
"Nissan was the first Major Mississippi Economic Impact Act project, and it not only changed Madison County but also the state in how it did business," Deason said.
The Mississippi Major Economic Impact Act is jointly administered by the Mississippi Development Authority and the State Bond Commission, and was created by the Legislature to provide incentives to aid local communities in the development requirements of large capital projects. Under MMEIA, funding comes from issuing state general obligation bonds.
For Nissan, an eye-popping $363 million in incentives, but it was enough to beat out Alabama for the project.
But that investment has paid off, as Nissan has now invested some $4 billion in the Canton facility in the past two decades.
"Depending on market conditions, they employ on average about 4,800 people, and there's at least that in suppliers, probably more," Deason said. "Nissan couldn't be a better corporate citizen; they're well-connected in the community and they're great partners."
Location, location, location
In Fiscal Year 2022, gross retail sales in Madison County topped $9.4 billion, the fourth-highest in the state trailing DeSoto, Jackson and Hinds counties.
"Sometimes, you're just just blessed to be in the right place," said Deason with a laugh. "Obviously we don't have a beach, but we do have a reservoir. That's 33,000 acres of fishing, swimming, skiing, you name it. We're bound on the east by the Natchez Trace Parkway, which lends itself to hiking, biking, walking. So all that contributes to a healthy lifestyle and a healthy community."
The housing market is hot in the county. Median home value is $236,000, and the average selling price is about $275,000.
"We're seeing a lot of development on both the east and west sides of I-55," Deason said. "Yandell Road is seeing a large number of large neighborhoods under construction on the east side, and on the west side we're seeing a lot of higher end homes being built in Reunion. And multiple subdivisions growing leas and bounds elsewhere."
Reunion is indeed upscale, with homes having a median price of $840,000 according to Realtor.com.
"We're blessed to be here in Madison County with all the right leaders pushing toward the same direction," Deason said. "That's not to say we don't have some disagreements, but as a whole, the community gets it."
And the county isn't resting on its laurels. Deason said MCEDA is pursuing six economic development projects representing some 1,300 jobs and nearly $2 billion in investment.
"This year alone, we've won four projects totaling 380 jobs and an investment of about $280 million, but the really key feature is that the average wage for those jobs is $58,750," he said. "And that's our job — we want to bring in jobs that are higher and better paying. Our average wage is about $50,000 in Madison County, and our goal is to reach higher than that."
Thriving schools
The success of local schools is a reliable measure of the economic health of an area, and Madison County’s schools are thriving.
The county is home to two public school systems — the Madison County School District and the Canton Public School District.
Madison County Schools, with close to 1,800 employees, is the county’s second largest employer. More than 13,100 students are enrolled in the A-rated district.
It ranks among the top 10 school districts in the state, based on 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results. Madison County students were among the overall top 10 in the state in three of four tested subject areas — Math, English Language Arts, and Science.
The district’s four-year graduation rate is 91.7%, which is 2.8% higher than the state average of 88.9%.
The Canton Public School District, with about 476 employees, is the county’s thirteenth largest employer.
More than 3,100 students are enrolled in the B-rated school district. Canton’s four-year graduation rate is 85.3%, which is 3.6 points below the state average of 88.9%.
Travel drives tourism
Canton boasts a rich Southern history that draws thousands upon thousands of visitors per year to the city.
From museums and annual festivals to restaurants and outdoor activities, the town has something for everyone whether they’re just passing through or making it a destination.
Canton is known as the “film capital of Mississippi” — and for good reason.
Iconic films like “A Time To Kill” and “My Dog Skip” were filmed there, and visitors can see set pieces and props from both at the Canton Movie Museums.
Along with the on-screen adaptations of John Grisham and Willie Morris’s books, portions of “O Brother, Where Art Thou” and plenty of other movies, documentaries and commercials have been filmed in Canton through the years.
The Canton Multicultural Center & Museum and the Canton Museum of History present the diverse cultures and contributions of the citizens of Canton and Madison County to the history of the city, state and nation.
The Canton Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Canton Tourism, promotes a number of festivals hosted in Canton year after year: the Young Filmmakers Workshop, Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest, the bi-annual Canton Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show and the Canton Christmas Festival.
The Canton Convention & Visitors Bureau, located at 147 North Union Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In nearby Ridgeland, a city in the southern portion of Madison County, travel drives tourism.
Ridgeland generated $90.3 million in visitor spending and $14.3 million in state and local taxes in fiscal year 2022, which is equivalent to $1,400 in tax savings per Ridgeland household.
Tourism supports around 1,000 jobs in Ridgeland, according to Katie Coats, director of marketing and public relations for Visit Ridgeland.
“Ridgeland’s unique combination of high-end shopping, dining and urban amenities with outdoor attractions such as the Natchez Trace Parkway, Barnett Reservoir and cycling designations attract a variety of visitors for leisure, business, sports and small group meetings,” Coats said.
Annual events include the Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival, Natchez Trace Century Ride, Euro Fest Classic European Automobile & Motorcycle Show and the Chimneyville Arts Festival.
“Like many in our state, our visitors often praise Ridgeland’s service industry and community members for their hospitality and Southern charm,” Coats said.
The Ridgeland Visitors Center, located in Renaissance at Colony Park at 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy #6006, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both Canton Tourism and Visit Ridgeland are partnered with Visit Jackson and Visit Vicksburg to form the Capital Area Tourism Association, promoting attractions in all four Central Mississippi cities.
