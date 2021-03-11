Cliff Kinney, partner in Kinney & Associates, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, has launched a new business — Kinney Valuation Services, PLLC — to provide accurate business valuations for clients in Mississippi and the broader region.
A CPA with nine years’ experience, Kinney recently completed requirements to become a licensed Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). Business valuations are most commonly needed in situations like buying or selling a business, as part of a divorce settlement, estate tax and planning, and gift tax purposes. Because there are few valuation assessors in the state of Mississippi, Kinney believes the service will fulfill a market need.
“When you are going through a time of transition in your life or with your business, it is important to find a professional that you can rely on to diagnose the situation, gather and interpret the relevant information, and provide clear and concise feedback.” Kinney said. “We saw there was a need, and we are excited to provide these services for clients.”
Kinney holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, as well as a Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Mississippi. He is a Certified Public Accountant and acquired his CVA license from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts in January 2020.
He joined his mother, Oxford native Laura Kinney, CPA, at Kinney & Associates, PLLC in 2014. The firm has served clients in North Mississippi for nearly 25 years.