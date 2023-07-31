Hunt Marketing, an Oxford-based integrated marketing firm specializing in full-scale creative campaigns, won six awards at the 44th annual Telly Awards.
The Telly Awards is a national competition that honors excellence in video and television across all screens.
The competition is judged by leaders from video platforms, TV and streaming networks, and production companies.
This year’s judges included actor Jennifer Garner and representatives from Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.
The marketing firm was recognized for its work with two of its partners, Corner Market and Sunshine Quality Solutions.
Corner Market is a Mississippi-owned grocery store chain offering 15 locations across the Magnolia State.
The chain was honored with a Silver Telly for their “Time Invested” spot and a Bronze Telly for their “For Everyone” spot in the Local TV — Retail Store/Specialty Store category.
Sunshine Quality Solutions is a John Deere dealer with 17 locations across Louisiana.
The dealer was honored with Bronze Tellys in the areas of Regional TV — Videography/Cinematography and Regional TV — Writing for their “Power to the People” and “Sportsman’s Paradise” campaign content.
“Watching our team bring new creative concepts to the table always makes me proud,” said Hunt Marketing President & CEO Will Hunt. “We’re fortunate to have relationships with partners who see the value of local content and allow us to produce great work.”
This year’s competition resulted in a record-breaking year, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers.
