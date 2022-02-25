Increased enrollment in online degree programs at colleges and universities can be traced to the onset of the pandemic when many people whose livelihoods were impacted looked for new opportunities. Schools with programs already in place were better able to make adjustments needed to accommodate the additional students.
“The COVID pandemic was disruptive for many people in so many ways, including those who wanted to pursue a graduate degree in business,” said Ken Cyree, dean of the School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi. “We are fortunate since we have been doing our online program for almost two decades and have great experience and success teaching online. Therefore, we were prepared and could create an exceptional value for students who were constrained due to COVID, or other situations such as a job or family obligations.”
Cyree credits the faculty’s “experience and dedication” as well as staff and alumni engagement with online students “to make it an outstanding educational experience.”
Ashley McGee, MBA director of administration in the University of Mississippi’s School of Business, said, “We are proud to offer an MBA designed to accommodate the needs of working professionals with our 100 percent online program which has been ranked by US News and World Report as a Top 10 in the Nation MBA Program among public universities for the past four consecutive years."
Steven Stelk, an assistant teaching professor of Finance and MBA director at the University of Southern Mississippi, said before COVID, in the fall of 2019, 120 students were enrolled in the MBA program. Of those, 54 chose to be fully online. “In the fall of 2020, once things started shutting down, we jumped from 120 to 198 student total enrollment, a 65% enrollment increase. Of the 198 students, 114 chose to be fully online, which is an 111% increase in online enrollment. With the economy shutting down, it was an opportunity to go to school, and online made more sense,” he said.
Southern Miss saw a significant increase in applicants’ work experience, according to Stelk. “In Fall of 2019, our MBA applicants reported an average of five years of post-undergraduate degree work experience. In Fall 2020, the average jumped to eight years of post-undergraduate degree work experience. It increased again in Fall 2021 to 8.6 years.”
Another economic incentive is the fact that the online program tuition is in-state only for all students. That is a common feature of online programs, he said.
A significant factor in enrollment growth was that nearly every business graduate program in the U.S. waived their GMAT/GRE entrance exam requirement starting in Fall 2020 due to Covid.
“The GMAT had to be taken in a proctored testing center, which was not possible in the early days of COVID. These exams are expensive and require many hours of preparation to score well. This is especially challenging for someone who has been out of school for a while,” he said. “Waiving this requirement was an opportunity for many people to apply without having to prepare for the exam.”
Stelk said the sharp enrollment growth starting in Fall of 2020 did present some challenges. “Our professors take pride in getting to know and having meaningful interactions with our students. When our MBA class sizes increased from less than 40 students per class to over 60, it was challenging to spend as much time with each student.”
In response, he said, the university committed additional resources to the MBA program that have helped maintain the program’s qualities. “We were able to create more class sections and get average class sizes back down around 50. The university continues to support our program so that we can accommodate enrollment growth in ways that foster same meaningful relationships between professors and students while maintaining, and even increasing, academic rigor.”
Southern Miss has seen significant interest from students in other countries who want to study on campus. “It’s an MBA trend nationally,” he said. Students from Saudi Arabia and other countries discover programs such as the one at Southern Miss from rankings of best online MBA programs by USNews and World Report and Fortune. Southern Miss ranks 19th in Fortune’s list of Best Online MBA Programs in the South.