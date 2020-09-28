Hear ye, hear ye, Mississippi courts are back in session, albeit with extensive changes made to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. With everyone wearing masks, chairs spaced out and in some cases plexiglass dividers, court rooms may not look exactly the same but they are functioning all over the state. And, they may not all even be traditional court rooms in court houses.
“Since March, the Mississippi Supreme Court has entered 16 emergency administrative orders to address court operations during the pandemic,” says the court's Public Information Officer Beverly Kraft. “ The orders cover restrictions as well as temporary rule changes which allow some changes in the way court proceedings are conducted.”
Judge Steve Ratcliff, who hears cases in Rankin County Circuit Court, said, “COVID has required us to make certain adjustments to our dockets. We want to make sure the system moves as fairly and expeditiously as possible with as many safeguards as we can manage.”
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court authorized courts to utilize video conferencing to conduct plea hearings. In July masks were ordered to be worn in all courtrooms although local courts were already requiring the wearing of masks.
Kraft also says it's now possible to have a jury trial. The first jury trial conducted since mid-March was a trial which began June 1 at the Batesville Civic Center in Panola County. Jury trials recently got underway in Hinds and Madison counties after six months without jury trials. In Rankin County, jurors have qualified and trials may now be heard.
“To be able to safely call together the large numbers of people necessary to select juries, judges and boards of supervisors have worked together to designate large public facilities as temporary courthouses,” Kraft said. “The Batesville Civic Center was the first. Judges across the state have utilized gymnasiums, auditoriums, multipurpose complexes and other large facilities for jury selection and in some cases, for entire trials.”
To further keep the wheels of justice turning, the Supreme Court has appointed special judges — some retired — to assist some of the trial courts with their backlog. I
It was a coordinated effort in Hinds County as three judges took turns using the largest courtroom at the County Courthouse in Jackson to select juries. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson said it felt great to see the coordination working “and to actually realize we can try three cases at the same time and not cost anything extra other than PPE.” Although jurors came to court with their own masks, judges provided them with a personal protective equipment kit including a mask, a face shield and hand sanitizer.
“It took a lot of maneuvering. It’s the new normal,” Judge Peterson said after she recessed court for the day in a criminal trial.
As soon as jurors left the courtroom, the court staff went to work wiping down benches, chairs, tables and other surfaces with disinfectant.
In Madison County, jury qualification and selection was moved to larger facilities to provide social distancing. “This was the largest place I could find,” Circuit Judge John Emfinger said of the Canton Multipurpose Center. The large activity room seats 91 people. Emfinger split the prospective jurors into two groups, conducting jury qualifying with one group in the morning and with a second group in the afternoon. By mid-afternoon, 88 people were ready to serve as jurors.
Judge Emfinger said, “It’s just a matter of making sure we are as safe as possible.” In an effort to deter sick people from coming to court, letters were sent to all prospective jurors telling them not to come to court if they were ill, were caring for someone who was ill, or if they had other risk factors.
Ashley Gunn, an attorney in the Gulfport office of Wise Carter Child and Carraway, says
judges are doing the best they can at striking a balance between safety of court staff, attorneys, and participants and carrying on the business of the court. “Most courts are fully functioning but with some changes in place, such as reducing visitors to the courthouse and utilizing remote technology. The changes are more style over substance; our courts are still very much at work.”
Gunn is seeing clients face to face only on an as-needed basis. “If so, we space out in a clean conference room and avoid contact such as handshaking,” she said. “We are able to accomplish many of the same goals by meeting telephonically or though video calls, and communicating via text message and email.”
Chancellor Carter Bise, Chancery Court of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, affirms that all the required precautions are taking place in his court. “Also, attorneys are supposed to send their orders, judgments and exhibits via email to me, staff attorney and court reporter,” he said. “There are questionnaires regarding symptoms and temperature checks before entering the courtroom. There are plexiglass partitions between the courtroom and court reporter and courtroom and me. No case where anyone has been exposed is heard. We utilize zoom as much as possible to avoid contamination.”