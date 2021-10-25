Pat Thomasson, CEO of the Thomasson Company in Philadelphia, was named the Mississippi Manufacturers Association's (MMA) Chair of the Board on Tuesday, making her the first woman to serve in this position.
"This is pretty special," said Thomasson, a former Mississippi Business Journal Business Woman of the Year. "I'm honored to be a part of an organization that recognizes the changes in manufacturing and all types of individuals who are looking at technical fields as a career path."
Thomasson has been on the MMA Board of Directors since 2016. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and has a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from The University of Mississippi. She started working for the Thomasson Company, her family's business, in June 1996.
"Pat has been a business leader in her community for decades, and she brings that wealth of knowledge and experience to her role as the new Chair of MMA," said MMA President & CEO John McKay. "I look forward to working with her as we continue to build the Association and support the thousands of hard-working manufacturers around the state. I know that she will be a tremendous asset to our organization."
Thomasson's term is one year, and she replaces Alan Sudduth as Chair of the Board. Sudduth is the Manager of Mississippi Policies & Government Affairs for Chevron Products Company.
Here are the other changes to the MMA Board of Directors from today's meeting:
Chairman-Elect: Jane Moss, CFO - Viking Range Corporation, LLC.
Vice Chairman: Lex Lemmers, Director of Program Management and Resident Engineering - PACCAR Engine Company
Secretary/Treasurer: Kirk Lewis, Chairman and President - Blue Springs Metals, LLC and Georgetown Metal Processing, LLC