Patrice Wallace - The Vertex Company

Patrice Wallace serves as Senior Director, Contracts for the Aerospace & Defense Services (ADS) division of The Vertex Company. In this key role, Wallace is the division’s senior negotiator and leader of personnel responsible for complex, high value business arrangements and strategic agreements.
Patrice inspires others to pursue a higher standard and makes a positive impact on personnel she leads. She is a mentor to employees outside her direct supervision, as well as the small businesses that participate in Vertex’s ADS Mentor Protégé Program. A favorite part of her job is working alongside active and retired military leaders who epitomize loyalty and honor but also have the best stories to share.
Patrice earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Mississippi. Honors include the Vertex President’s Award, Recognition for Excellence in Ethical Behavior Award, and Leadership Madison County. Wallace is a member of the National Contract Management Association, Women in Aviation International, and the Pi Beta Phi Jackson Metro Alumni.
Wallace and her husband Gary reside in Canton with their beloved cat Ella.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.