Disruptions from the pandemic impacted downtown business districts across the state. But now many shoppers are coming back, reviving the local economy while enjoying getting back together with friends and neighbors to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate their communities.
“I think the pandemic did change the way our shoppers bought things,” said Lori Tucker, executive director of Booneville Main Street and Tourism. “There was probably an increase in the percentage of people shopping online. But people were tired of missing the local events that we offered. They were so excited when we started holding special events again. Our crowds have more than doubled from before the pandemic.
"Yes, COVID has changed the way we shop and do things. But it has made us grateful that we are able to get back together and restore some kind of normalcy.”
Recent events include a street block party for back to school, a free event that went from 400 in attendance before the pandemic to 600 this year. A ladies’ night out that offers extended shopping hours has been popular. And a recent fall festival attracted the best attendance the event has seen.
“We are seeing lots of people coming out for our events even from other communities,” Tucker said. “We have also had an increase in interest in opening storefronts. And we are seeing people in business 25 years in retail step up their game in the area of social media promotion, advertising and websites.
"You may have your local flower shop owner in business for 35 years who never saw the need for a website because they always had the walk-through traffic. When that ceased, they adapted by adding website sales.”
Tucker said Mississippi Main Street’s efforts to build local businesses was a major help in helping keep businesses alive and open during the pandemic. While current levels of COVID infections are low, it hasn’t gone away completely.
“We just have to deal with it,” Tucker said. “We have to live our lives. It is so nice to be able to get together again and support our community. It is so important for our communities and for the State of Mississippi.”
Louisville Main Street has found a partnership with Mississippi Main Street to provide the online shopping portal CommentSold has worked really well for some of the downtown businesses. Businesses part of Mississippi Main Street get a special rate for CommentSold.
“You want your brick-and-mortar stores in your community,” said Amy Hillyer, executive director of Louisville Main Street. “You want your buildings full. At times it can be hard for a small community to sustain downtown businesses. But if people from other communities can buy through CommentSold, that keeps your businesses prospering.
"We have been blessed during this time to have actually added businesses on Main Street and have had great success with CommentSold. CommentSold can provide a business a website and allow shoppers to use their computer or smartphone for shopping.”
It is user friendly, and it is most helpful for the merchant and the shoppers, Hillyer said, making it convenient and easy for the people to shop at the smaller stores. For example, a party supply shop that opened in the spring has had a lot of success with CommentSold.
“She has a very unique store,” Hillyer said. “You don’t see a lot of party stores on Main Street. The Hullabaloo Party Shop has items like supplies for a camping birthday party for a small child, a fairy party for a little girl or an adult Halloween party. That helps the owners reach out to different markets for sales.”
Earlier in the pandemic, Hillyer went to the different stores and did Facebook Live. The stores were closed but had inventory they needed to sell. With Facebook Live, people could see the inventory and call-in orders for events like Mother’s Day, graduation and teacher appreciation days.
Hillyer encourages their Main Street stores to think out of the box. One example is the Modish Boho Boutique that has items like vintage t-shirts and denim jackets that are upscaled and made unique.
Thomas Gregory, executive director of Mississippi Main Street Association, said local Main Street retailers can survive by creating unique experiences, something that people enjoy getting out of their house and doing with friends.
“The retailers that have succeeded during the pandemic are those who got the most creative with merchandise sales and providing a higher level of service than you get with online retailers,” Gregory said. “They created an experience that was exciting, enticing people to come in their store. One thing our local Main Street programs did successfully during the pandemic was to promote ‘buy local’ campaigns. These campaigns promote the realization that every dollar spent in a locally owned small business circulates in the local economy three times more than a dollar spent with a national chain.
"Small business owners use the income from their stores to buy clothes for their kids, eat out, and shop at other local stores. We know the shops on Main Street are owned by people who live in the community. When you are spending locally, you are really investing in yourself and your own community.”
Online shopping has its challenges. Gregory said there is something about going into a brick-and-mortar store, trying something on and knowing when you leave that it fits and is what you want.
There are 48 designated Mississippi Main Street communities. Gregory said it is important to know each designated Main Street community has a local board of directors and a Main Street director who is paid to lead the community’s downtown revitalization efforts.
“This is a statewide network of people working toward the same goals,” Gregory said. “They share lessons learned and best practices so that collectively we can all work together to drive the Mississippi economy forward.”
Gregory said in the past year the Mississippi Main Street Association was very thankful to receive $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for local Main Street programs to help them respond to the impacts of the pandemic. The state legislature in 2022 appropriated part of the state’s ARPA funding to Mississippi’s Main Street communities.
“We are working with all 48 of our designated Main Street programs to develop projects and initiatives to help their downtowns respond to the negative impact of the pandemic,” Gregory said. “The funding represents a big opportunity for our Main Street districts to improve their places in a way that improves the quality of life and encourages people to want to visit.”
Some projects being considered are streetscape improvements making downtowns more accessible and inviting, and installing wayfinding signage to help visitors navigate downtown more easily.
“We are looking for visible projects that physically improve the downtown in a way that shows a high return on investment to our state legislators who have entrusted these funds to our organization,” Gregory said.
