Mississippi ranks No. 2 in the U.S. in its employment rate for prime-age workers, according to new information provided by Pew Research Center.
Pew officials consider prime working age to be between 25-54. Their report, released June 29, is based on data collected from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2023.
Utah ranked No. 1 on the list, with a prime-age employment rate gain of 3.8%. The Magnolia State had a gain of 3.4%. South Dakota’s gain of 3.3% put it at No. 3.
West Virginia was at the bottom of the list, with a drop of 5.4%. New Mexico followed with a 4.1% drop.
Pew officials said the rate can decline in two ways: when fewer workers are employed, as was the case in West Virginia, or when a state’s population grows faster than the number of residents with jobs, as was the situation for New Mexico.
“Unlike the often-cited unemployment rate, the ratio of prime-age workers to same-age population helps account for older and younger workers’ choices about retirement or full-time education,” officials said. “It also factors in the total population, including those not actively looking for work.”
The report notes that employment tends to be a key driver of state economies, with paychecks helping generating individual income tax dollars and fueling consumer spending.
Conversely, when more people are without jobs, there is a higher demand for government services and reduced tax revenues.
Nationwide, adults of prime working age were employed at a slightly higher rate than before the pandemic, according to data from the first quarter of 2023.
“These gains are a result of us keeping Mississippi’s economy open during COVID and the record capital investment happening in our state,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Our state is heading in the right direction, and this report is further proof of that.”
Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C.