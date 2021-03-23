The District at Eastover landed an independent pharmacy to serve the mixed-use development and surrounding area.
Breck Hines, co-developer of the District Land Development Co., welcomed District Drugs, saying:
“We always thought that the District at Eastover was a good fit for a hometown pharmacy.”
Whitney Harris — who has a Ph.D in community pharmacy and worked for Beemon Drugs in Maywood Mart on Nonresident for nearly five years before its owner sold the business to CVS, a national chain.
She hired WBA Architecture (formerly Weir Boerner Allin) to imitate Beamon Drugs.
It looked like a perfect fit when she opened for business in February 2020.
But Harris filed for bankruptcy protection and closed the doors eight months later.
Harris dropped the Chapter 11 suit and is now working for a pharmacy, according to her attorney R. Michael Bolen, who declined to offer particulars on the matter.
Now another indie has moved into that space.
City Center Drugs, whose president is Mary Beth Hardy, and who with her husband, Creighton Hardy, owns the Flora Pharmacy, opened City Center earlier this month.
She said that the reception has been quite positive.
And Hardy has sent out fliers to encourage residents to transfer of accounts from big-box pharmacies, drawing on the same strength that Harris had used.
Kristen Russell, who had been a pharmacist at District Drugs, is a full-time pharmacist for City Center.
She is familiar face and “has a good rapport with the patients,” Hardy said.