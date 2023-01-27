Phelps Dunbar has been Mississippi’s go-to litigation firm for over 30 years. Whether it’s high-stakes civil cases or criminal matters, Phelps has the deep bench to navigate any complex legal issue or challenging venue.
The Jackson Office is where two groundbreaking Mississippi Supreme Court Justices practiced after stepping down from the bench. Justices Reuben Anderson and Fred Banks joined the firm in 1991 and 2001. Following a distinguished second chapter in their careers, both celebrated their retirement in December 2022, effectively passing the torch to the next generation of Phelps litigators in Jackson.
As the new leader of the litigation team, Practice Group Coordinator Mike Hurst brings more than 20 years of experience to the table. Before joining Phelps, Mike served first as an Assistant United States Attorney and eventually as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. In that latter role, Mike oversaw the prosecution of the largest health care fraud scheme in Mississippi history, involving over $1 billion in fraud, the largest Ponzi scheme that occurred in the state, and two of the largest False Claims Act settlements in Mississippi.
Since joining in January 2021, Mike has become a trusted advocate for some of the biggest companies in the nation. Mike recently represented a Fortune 10 company before a state regulatory agency. After a multi-day hearing, he secured a unanimous board vote to dismiss a complaint that would have severely restricted the company’s business operations. Mike also conducted high-level, sensitive internal investigations for both Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and has been retained on multiple occasions to represent companies accused of violating the False Claims Act.
Jim Shelson’s straightforward approach makes him one of the most seasoned litigators around. Jim led the litigation team for many years while guiding clients through sophisticated litigation. He literally wrote the book on Chancery Court practice in Mississippi, a publication often cited by courts. In recognition of his professional expertise, Jim is a member of the invitation-only International Association of Defense Counsel and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.
Throughout his career, Jim has litigated matters involving highly technical expert evidence. He has successfully resolved complex toxic and environmental tort cases against more than 4,000 plaintiffs, and has represented the State of Mississippi, including a thirty-day trial, involving the state’s mental health system.
Sarah Beth Wilson, who joined the Jackson office in 2021, is a National Board-Certified specialist in Business-Bankruptcy law who represents lenders and other creditor clients in high-profile financial litigation. Her record-breaking accomplishments include that she is the youngest person to hold her current seat as Chairman of the Board of Banking Review of the State of Mississippi, and she was the first female to be selected by the judiciary to serve as Chairman of the State’s Rules Advisory Committee on Bankruptcy Practice and Procedure.
Since she joined Phelps, Sarah Beth has secured extraordinary wins for bank clients, including a successful full recovery of a multimillion-dollar secured debt in a highly-contested and publicized Chapter 11 bankruptcy case along with shut-out dismissals of numerous lender-liability lawsuits she defended in federal court.
Candace Gregory is the most recent powerhouse to join Phelps in Jackson, following her tenure in the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office as the Director of the Public Integrity Division and Statewide Coordinator for Officer Involved Shootings. Candace was the first hybrid Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, with responsibility for managing civil and criminal civil rights cases as well as violent crime cases throughout the Southern District.
A dynamic force in the courtroom, Candace has tried more than 40 cases to verdict. She has handled civil litigation involving constitutional claims, transportation authorities, municipalities, and sporting arenas and stadiums. In criminal matters, she has handled large-scale fraud investigations, various civil rights offenses, violent crimes, and numerous investigations and prosecutions involving cyber crime, COVID-19 and fraud. Candace brings a valuable combination of civil and criminal litigation experience, an impeccable reputation and ability to connect with people across geographies and backgrounds.
“I’m very excited about the recent additions to our Litigation Practice Group,” said Office Managing Partner Todd Butler. “Each adds a new professional dynamic and broadens the skill set of our already talented roster. Our elite team of trial lawyers and litigators offers clients the strategic insight to spearhead their most challenging legal disputes.”
Todd maintains an active litigation practice throughout the State. With an emphasis on constitutional and employment law, he defends companies, elected officials, governmental entities, and individuals at trial and on appeal. In a recent case, Todd’s hospital client prevailed in a multi-million-dollar-contract dispute before Mississippi’s Supreme Court. Clients depend on Todd to handle high-visibility matters where skilled advocacy of federal, state, or local law is needed. In many instances, Todd has been hired as amicus counsel to represent the interests of non-parties, and judges have appointed Todd to arbitrate private disputes.
Who you have at the helm of your litigation can make all the difference in the outcome. Building on a history of success, Phelps has attracted the most highly qualified lawyers and is positioned to provide the litigation expertise needed in Mississippi today.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.