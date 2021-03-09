PHIL HARDWICK

One of the things I’ve missed this past year is in-person attendance at ceremonies. I’ve been to no weddings, funerals, graduations, awards presentations, or induction events. Live-streaming has helped. Indeed, in some cases it was better than being there in person.This has gotten me thinking about the subject of ceremonies, especially business ceremonies.
Ceremonies are a visual way to recognize a transition from something to something else and to recognize those who have accomplished something special. Ceremonies are common and begin early in life. Baptisms and kindergarten graduation ceremonies immediately come to mind.
Organizations that have uniforms have lots of ceremonies it seems. There is of course the military and scouting organizations. One of my proudest Scouting moments was when I was tapped out to be a member of the Order of the Arrow. I would describe it further, but it was kept secret back then. Speaking of secret, there are numerous secret societies and organizations that have secret rituals and ceremonies. Freemasons and the Skull and Bones Society area examples of so-called secret societies that keep their ceremonies secret. Secret initiation ceremonies are a hallmark of many college fraternities and sororities.
Businesses and other organizations use a variety of ceremonies, from simple applause at a banquet to elaborate events. Chambers of Commerce provide numerous ceremonial events for their members and the public. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting for new business members is a staple of business ceremonies. Chamber annual awards are recognition ceremonies. This past year, we’ve seen more “virtual unveilings” instead of a sit-down banquet.
In my casual research on this subject I found several interesting and unique ceremonies in use currently and in the past by well-known companies. Henry Ford’s was as interesting as they come. It was a graduation ceremony for the company’s immigrant workers who completed the Ford English school. The students learned the English language and took civics lessons in preparation for becoming US citizens. The course was rigorous. The ceremony was called the American Melting Pot ceremony. There were patriotic speeches and music. Near the end of the ceremony the immigrant students dressed in costumes from their native countries. Then they left the huge stage for a quick change into “American” clothes, i.e. suits and ties, and returned waving American flags and dressed as Americans. Check out the Henry Ford Museum for more details.
It is said the Apple Design Awards Ceremony at Apple’s annual Worldwide Development resembled Oscar Night. It recognizes “… the creative artistry and technical achievement of developers who reflect the best in design, innovation, and technology on Apple platforms. Unfortunately, because of the Covid pandemic, the ceremony was more virtual than in-person this year.
Naming ceremonies are another example of such occasions. Whether it be a new building, a new product, or even a process, ceremonies are an excellent way to launch something new.
Christening of ships is a significant ceremony. At Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, the National Security Cutter USCG Stone was christened in 2020 in a ceremony in which Commander Elmer “Archie” Fowler Stone great-niece broke a bottle of champagne across the ship’s bow. Fowler, is known for making one of the first transatlantic flights in a Navy seaplane. It will be used primarily for search and rescue as well as law enforcement missions to prevent illegal drugs from entering into the country. Looking ahead, the U.S. Navy will commission seven ships in 2021 and christen another eight, according to data provided by Naval Sea Systems Command as reported by the Navy Times.
Awards ceremonies have taken a big hit because of the Covid pandemic. Being present at an awards ceremony was extra special if there was drama, celebration, and friends and co-workers present. I look forward to getting back to those ceremonies soon.
