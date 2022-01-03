PHIL HARDWICK

Strategic planning is “…the process of determining what an organization intends to be in the future and how it will get there. It is finding the best future for your organization and the best path to reach that destination.”
- Strategic Planning Workbook for Nonprofit Organizations, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation
It is the time of year when many organizations participate in a strategic planning retreat. Although hiring an outside facilitator for a strategic planning retreat is desirable, it is not always necessary if someone in your organization is familiar with the process and can guide your team through it.
In this column, I will walk you through one of my typical one-day strategic planning retreats. My purpose is so that you too will be able to facilitate a retreat for your group.
In my consulting practice, I facilitate retreats primarily for chambers of commerce, economic development organizations and nonprofit associations. I have also facilitated retreats and forums for for-profit companies, government agencies, cities/towns and educational institutions. I have been doing so for over 20 years.
The four basic steps in a strategic planning retreat are:
» Situational Analysis (where we are now; how we got here)
» Visioning (where we want to go)
» Goal Setting (how we will get there)
» Implementation (who will be responsible and accountable)
Before dealing with those steps at the retreat it is important to give an overview of the process, what is expected of the participants, and what will be the outcome of the retreat. There should then be some type of introductory exercise for participants to get to know each other.
SITUATIONAL ANALYSIS
This part of the retreat is about discussing the current issues and performance of the organization. I’ll often begin by asking participants to think of the first word that comes to mind when they hear the name of the organization. The responses are written on a poster or newsprint at the front of the room as the words are called out.
Many facilitators, including yours truly, sometimes use the classic SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis. Four breakout groups are formed and each group is asked to make a list of one of the items. For example, one group is asked to list the top three strengths of the organization, and so on. A time limit is given. At the end of the time limit, a representative of the group reports for the group. The responses are recorded or are listed on newsprint/poster paper by the group. The groups should be told that strengths and weaknesses are internal to the organization while opportunities and threats are external. A variation that I often use is to ask the groups to make a list of “Things we do well” and “Things we could do better.”
VISIONING
During this session the participants are asked to think ahead to a particular point in time, specifically to the point that the retreat is addressing. For example, a plan of work may be only for one year, while a new board of directors might be thinking about where the organization will be three years from now.
The most common exercise I employ for visioning is to pass out 3 x 5 index cards and ask participants to complete the sentence, “I’ll be proud of our organization in three years if –. “ The cards are then collected and read aloud, during which time participants are requested to listen for recurring themes.
GOAL SETTING
Setting goals is the primary reason for most strategic planning retreats. It is not an easy task, but one that is critical. SMART is an acronym often used to describe the characteristics of a goal. The letters stand for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Time-bound. When the breakout groups present their proposed goals, it is useful for the entire group to determine that the goals are SMART. Here is an example of two goals recently adopted by a state education agency:
» All students are proficient and show growth in all assessed areas
» Every student graduates high school and is ready for college and career
Are they SMART? The goals appear to be specific, measurable and time-bound. One would question, however, if it is realistic to think that five years from now EVERY student in the state will graduate from high school? Is that an attainable goal?
After the goals have been selected it is time to prioritize them. A common way to do that is to ask participants to “vote” on the goals.
IMPLEMENTATION
Now for the hard part. Who will be responsible for achieving the goals? One method I occasionally use is to pass out red pens and ask participants to sign their names by the goal that they will be personally responsible for achieving. This method works well for small organizations that have personally involved and active boards. Otherwise, it may be necessary to form committees or delegate to staff or someone else.
Remember: The reasons that goals are not achieved are (1) because the environment changes or (2) no one is personally accountable or responsible.
Finally, a date should be set for a follow-up meeting to have reports on how the goals are coming along.
I hope this much abbreviated version of HOW TO FACILITATE A STRATEGIC PLANNING RETREAT will be beneficial to you and your organization.
Happy retreating!
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.