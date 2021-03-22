PHIL HARDWICK

As companies and states grapple with the future of the post-pandemic economy, economic developers and community leaders are adjusting strategies on how to recruit, retain and expand their workforce. The latest survey of corporate executives and their plans for expansion is a good source of information about how to get a feel for where the so-called new economy will be going.
Area Development Magazine recently released its 35th annual Corporate Survey. Almost half of the respondents are with manufacturing firms. Approximately, 60% have significant repressibility for location decisions. Normally, economic developers look to the survey for insight about site selection factors and their rankings. While still important, it is also useful to look into the profiles of the respondents and how their companies are adjusting to the pandemic influences.
Remote work is getting a lot of attention as all companies are trying to figure out which model will work best for them. Half the respondents in this survey have temporarily transitioned to their employees working remotely during the pandemic. However, only 13% say they’ll do this permanently. The move to replace workers with automation continues. About half have instituted more automated processes in response to COVID-19.
In past years, it was common to see around half the respondents indicating plans to open a new facility within the next two years. In this survey, only 27% reported saying yes, while 73% said no.
Here are the rankings of the Top 10 site selection factors and the percentage of respondents who stated the factor was very important or important:
1. Availability of skilled labor 91.4
2. Highway accessibility 88.7
3. Energy availability and costs 85.3
4. Quality-of-life 84.8
5. Labor costs 84.2
6. Occupancy or construction costs 80.6
7. Corporate tax rate 80.0
8. Tax exemptions 78.6
9. State and local incentives 77.2
10. Inbound/outbound shipping costs 76.8
The complete report can be found on the Area Development website.
The above is of course a national survey, so it is useful to look at economic data at the state level.
Fortunately, revenue to state government is above expectations, according to state Economist Corey Miller, who reported revenue collections continue to be strong for the current fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Through February, state tax collections are $500.3 million or 14.7% above the estimate used by legislators in the 2020 session when developing the current budget.
The forecast for employment is another story. According to data on the Mississippi Department of Employment Security website, Industry Employment Projections, Year 2016 Projected to Year 2026, employment growth is projected to increase by 5.2%, from 1,153,930 to 1,214,180 jobs. The greatest number of new jobs is expected to be in Health Care and Social Assistance (13,450), Accommodation and Food Services (13,170), and Educational Services (8420). Although these numbers are positive, the state’s workforce participation rate still lagged that of the country. Based on information provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national workforce participation rate for January was 63.4%, while Mississippi’s was at 55.0%.
