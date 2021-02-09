PHIL HARDWICK

The qualifying deadline for primary and independent candidates for municipal office in Mississippi has recently come and gone. Now the campaigning begins.
There are over 300 municipalities in Mississippi. Each is classified as a village, town, or city based on population size, according to the Mississippi Code. A village has less than 300 inhabitants, a town has between 300 and 2,000 inhabitants, and a city has over 2,000 inhabitants.
Each is unique, and being a mayor of a municipality can be one of the toughest jobs going. A mayor does not have the influence and authority of a business CEO. Many new mayors are shocked to find that it oftentimes takes more persuasion skills than decision skills to run a city.
Sometimes, mayors are merely caretakers. They live in communities that are on a track upward or downward. They might live in communities where not much changes and not much is really expected of mayors. Sometimes, mayors sort of grow into the job. Sometimes, mayors cross the line and become leaders. They change their cities for the better. How do they do it? Most veteran mayors will tell you that they did it by involving people and that they had a lot of help. That is no doubt true. But it starts from within. This column is about some of those intrinsic things in mayors.
Readers should consider this list as a discussion starter. One good way to use the list is to name a mayor who exemplifies each characteristic.
• The ability to envision the future. It is said that management is the ability to move others from Point A to Point B, and that leadership is the ability to discern where Point B should be. The mayor should be the one who provides direction to the future.
• Good communication skills, especially the ability to listen. If one of the more effective leadership styles is the ability to envision the future, then convincing others to join in that vision is critical. That’s a difficult thing because the message that is sent is never the message that is received. If you don’t believe that, just ask any mayor if they have ever been misquoted or taken out of context. A good mayor must be able to sell his or her program. Unfortunately, sometimes mayors get too far ahead of their communities and attempt to sell a vision that the community simply does not feel can be reached. A mayor must listen to their constituents and make them feel that they have been heard. People want their mayor to care about their problems and their vision as well.
• The ability to inspire others. A good mayor inspires others. People want to get involved and be a part of the effort. One thing that good mayors do is start with a successful project and then build on it. One mayor I know even says that mayors should not make their big goals public because it gives their opponents ammunition if they fail. Keep it quiet and just do it, she says.
• The ability to delegate. Good mayors provide direction and hire capable managers to implement the plan. In the business world, a good executive hires good people and lets them make the decisions that they would make instead of what they think the chief executive would make. Not so in the political world. Politically-appointed managers must constantly consider the effect of their decisions on the public image of the mayor. Watch out when you hear a mayor being criticized for micromanaging. It might mean a lack of delegation skills and a lack of trust of those who report to the mayor.
• A bias for action. Planning without implementing is not leading. Too many mayors spend so much time on the visioning part that they do not accomplish anything. Visioning provides hope, planning provides involvement, but in the final analysis, it is action that produces results. A mayor should be judged on results.
• Integrity. A mayor without integrity is not deserving of the public trust.
By the way, one of the best resources for mayors is the Mississippi Municipal League. It provides a wealth of resources on how to govern at the local level. Over 97% of municipalities are members of the organization. Mayoral candidates would be wise to check out its website, mmlonline.com, to get an idea of what it’s like to lead a municipality.
Finally, congratulations to those mayors who are incumbents and who did not have any opposition. Obviously, their constituents approve of what they are doing.
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.