PHIL HARDWICK

What happened to Thanksgiving?
During the first week in November, I had the opportunity of traveling to the historic downtown of a nearby city. As I drove through the lovely center of the community featuring a park and a gazebo, something caught my eye. Christmas decorations were already up and on display. There was a two-story Christmas tree decorated with large shiny balls of red and green and silver. In the retail stores nearby were Christmas decorations in some windows. I turned on the car radio to find a station already in round-the-clock Christmas music mode. Later that day, in yet another city I noticed that quite a few residences were already displaying Christmas decorations.
Perhaps it was because it was unseasonably warm, but my initial thought was that Christmas was coming earlier and earlier every year. Thanksgiving was three weeks away, but there was little evidence of this uniquely American holiday to be found.
And then it dawned on me. Thanksgiving is not a holiday that retailers get excited about. There is not a whole lot to sell. One does not hear news reports that Thanksgiving is a multi-billion dollar per year industry. In short, Thanksgiving is a time to look inward instead of outward. It is an internal holiday.
This year Thanksgiving will be different because of the pandemic. Without meaning to overlay Thanksgiving on Christmas, I believe there are several reasons to pause and enjoy Thanksgiving despite the pandemic.
First, Thanksgiving always occurs on a Thursday. That means that most businesses, except for those involved in the Black Friday madness, shut down for the day. Speaking of Black Friday, perhaps this year it is Black November because the day of sales has become the month of sales. That is certainly a sign of the economic times. For many workers, Thanksgiving means it is possible to have four days in a row off or to take only three days of leave to have possible nine days away from the job. Christmas is always on December 25, but that can mean any day of the week. When Christmas is on Saturday or Sunday, workers usually only have three days off in a row.
Second, Thanksgiving is about gathering with family. Perhaps that is becoming less so, but for many people this is a time for getting most of the family together in the same place at the same time. Consequently, the busiest travel day of the year for airlines in the United States is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. AAA expects a 10% drop in travel, which would be the greatest year-over-year decrease since the economy plunged in 2008.Normally, the Atlanta airport has about 93,000 passengers that day, but this year the forecast is down to 63,000 because of the Covid pandemic.
Third, Thanksgiving is in autumn, the time of year when leaves are colorful, and the season is changing. The air is cooler and there is a crispness about it. There is a lot to talk about at those family gatherings. Autumn is also harvest time, which is one of the main reasons for Thanksgiving in the first place. The food is changing to cold-weather food.
Fourth, Thanksgiving is the kickoff to the Christmas season. OK, there I have given the Christmas season its due. Many families acquire their Christmas tree on the day after Thanksgiving and consider the weekend after Thanksgiving as the transition to the Christmas season. Notice that I have been saying the Christmas season. As our culture and society change, Christmas is giving away to the "Holiday Season." The American Heritage Dictionary defines "holiday" as “… A day free from work that one may spend at leisure, especially a day on which custom or the law dictates a halting of general business activity to commemorate or celebrate a particular event.”
I began this column asking what happened to Thanksgiving. The answer to that question is that it got encroached upon heavily by Christmas. Perhaps a better way to phrase it is that it got overlaid by Christmas. Nevertheless, Thanksgiving is still alive and celebrated, and it serves us Americans well, thank you.
I am thankful that I live in a country where free enterprise and business are still valued. I am thankful that I live in a country where I can express my opinions without the government telling me that I may not do so. I am thankful for those who volunteer to serve our country in the Armed Forces.
I am also thankful for those of you who read this column and contact me with your thoughts, suggestions, and other feedback. And those are just the beginning of the things I am thankful for.
Happy Thanksgiving.
» PHIL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com