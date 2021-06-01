PHIL HARDWICK

In November 2019, as the residential real estate market was getting hotter, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Board of Directors adopted what it called the MLS Clear Cooperation Policy in response to concerns over the use of pocket listings. A pocket listing is when a real estate broker persuades a seller to keep their house off the market for a certain period of time and only makes the property available to other agents in their firm. Local Multiple Listing Services had until May 2020 to implement the policy.
In this column, we will look at the perspectives of each party in a residential real estate transaction where a pocket listing is used. It is pointed out that not all real estate brokers and salespersons are members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and therefore not subject to NAR’s Code of Ethics. However, every licensed real estate broker and salesperson is subject to the state real estate licensing law.
In our example, a homeowner has decided that now is a good time to sell their residence. The real estate market is hot. There are news reports of sellers receiving multiple offers substantially in excess of the listing price. On top of that, the owner has heard of properties selling fast and far higher than normal prices right in the neighborhood. Indeed, only a couple of years ago the homeowner noticed numerous “for sale” signs in the area. Today, there are none.
The owner calls a real estate broker to discuss listing their property. The broker confirms that now is a good time to sell. The broker says that their office has a list of potential buyers who are interested in a property of just this type. An “office exclusive” listing would result in showing the home to the broker’s list of buyers and should result in an immediate sale. The owner would not have to fool around with the inconvenience of multiple house showings, and using this method would give the owner more privacy.
The owner lists the property, and sure enough, the listing broker presents several offers, all of which are above the listing price. Several are all-cash offers. The owner accepts a certain offer, closing occurs soon after, and the owner moves on. Life is good. And then the owner hears about other potential offers that were never presented. Some were even higher and had better conditions than the ones that were presented by the listing broker. Seller is not happy. What went wrong? And why did the broker use a pocket listing anyway?
What went wrong is that the broker did not inform the owner that the property could have been placed on the public market and been exposed to more prospective buyers, possibly resulting in an even better deal for the owner. This is an example of the classic pocket listing. Other brokers never had the chance to present their clients’ or customers’ offers. It can be argued that the listing broker has the most to gain by use of the pocket listing. The full commission stays with the listing broker and is not shared with a selling agent or a buyer’s broker.
Even before today’s crazy hot market, some markets were hot enough that real estate “for sale” signs had a notation “Coming Soon,” meaning that the property would be on the market soon. The implication was that if a buyer wanted to make an offer on the property when it came on the market, now would be a good time to let the listing broker know. The listing broker would have a ready list of potential buyers to show the owner on the first day of the listing. Sometimes brokers who used pocket listings would obtain the offers from prospects, carefully selecting those who did not have an agent. It should not be assumed that “Coming Soon” listings are not the same as pocket listings. When used properly, those type of listings can benefit all parties.
It should be remembered that real estate agents are just that. Agents. They represent their principal. It may very well be that the owner of the property understands that the listing will only be known to the listing broker’s office and that they prefer it that way. As long as the owner is fully informed and aware of the consequences of his instructions to the agent, there will probably be no problems. That is unless the owner instructs the agent not to show the property to certain people. Possible fair housing violations can then come into play for the real estate broker.
There are other parties to consider when it comes to pocket listings. They are the homebuyers who are in the market who are not made aware that the property is for sale.
The community can also be affected if the value of real estate is not so-called market value. In other words, because pocket listings were not exposed to the public the value of real estate may be lower than what it would have been.
Finally, there is the issue of handling simultaneous multiple offers in a market such as this. That has always been a tricky issue and one that real estate agents work hard to make buyers and sellers understand the process and its ramifications.
