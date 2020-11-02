PHIL HARDWICK

There are lots of different leadership styles. But if you put them on a continuum there would be the “accomplish the mission regardless of costs” at one end and “taking care of our people first” at the other end. In other words, mission-driven versus people-driven. One day I discovered a metaphor for leadership styles. It happened on an interstate highway.
For quite a few years, my office was located in downtown Jackson, Mississippi. One day I had an epiphany of sorts while driving to work on Interstate Highway 55 to the downtown area where my office was located. Each day on this route I passed through what is locally known as “the waterworks curve.” There, I needed to choose one of three lanes as I approached my target exit. Oh, in case you're wondering, my target was Pearl Street. In today's driving world, one has to plan ahead to be in the proper lane at the appropriate time or other drivers might not be considerate enough to let you in front of them.
In typical urban interstate motoring fashion, drivers begin jockeying for lanes as they approach their desired exit. Drivers who chose the right lane in this example find that it becomes congested very quickly. There is a good reason for this. Drivers are entering the highway from an entrance ramp to the right lane and interacting with other drivers who were attempting to exit in the same lane. The entering drivers are accelerating, while the exiting drivers are decelerating. It makes for an interesting sight. If you have ever watched a NASCAR race and seen all the cars attempt to make a seven-second pit stop at the same time you know what I mean.
Some drivers choose the middle lane in the hope of passing the slower cars in the right-hand lane, and then making a lane change at an appropriate point. If a center lane driver is really lucky they could drive farther down the road then get beside a right-hand lane car and match its speed. If the right lane car takes the first exit then the center-lane driver just moves over in the right lane as if pulled by some giant, invisible rubber band. The beauty of this maneuver is that the move can be accomplished without making anybody really angry. Nothing makes drivers angrier than having someone cut over in front of them and take up the space.
Another set of drivers choose the left lane. They pass all the vehicles in the center and right lanes, then at the last minute they cross both lanes and take the Pearl Street exit. You should see the obscene gestures at this exit during rush hour.
One day it occurred to me that leaders were like the drivers described above. Some are in the right lane of leadership, some are in the center and some are in the left lane.
Those in the right-hand lane of leadership prefer the sure and steady route to their goal. They do not make anybody else mad. Sometimes they will even let other people cut in front of them. They are perfectly positioned and, like the tortoise in the fable, they will reach their goal in time while others are dilly-dallying about in sometimes vain attempts to get ahead.
Those in the center lane are a bit more adventurous and impatient. They are willing to take a few more risks knowing that if they are crafty there will probably be an opening that pops up and allows them to get in line for the goal way ahead of where they would have been if they had chosen the right lane. They are also willing to accept the consequences of their choice should something go wrong. They won’t achieve the goal. Still, they are content knowing that no one else is angry at them.
Finally, some are in the left lane of leadership. They go full speed, make sudden changes to reach their goals, cut in front of others, and don’t mind how many bodies are left along the way. It doesn’t matter whom they destroy because they will come in first.
I am not saying that one lane is preferable to the other. One is not right and the others wrong. It is all about perspective. Sometimes, left lane leadership is appropriate; sometimes right lane. Leadership is situational.
Take a moment and think about yourself and your leadership lane. While you’re at it, think about your organization. It also has a leadership style. In its industry, is it a leader that puts people first or mission first?
Happy driving.
» PHILL HARDWICK is a regular Mississippi Business Journal columnist. His email address is phil@philhardwick.com.